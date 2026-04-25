ITR Deadlines: A complete guide to filing, penalties, and correction windows

Submitting your Income Tax Return (ITR) punctually is vital for avoiding financial penalties, accumulating interest, and facing legal hurdles. Many taxpayers, however, inadvertently miss these windows due to a lack of awareness regarding specific timelines.

Income Tax guide for FY 2025–26 (AY 2026–27) The Income Tax Department has established several critical dates based on taxpayer categories and audit status. Please note that while these represent the current schedule, the department occasionally grants extensions via official notifications.

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Key ITR Filing Deadlines The specific due date depends on whether you are salaried, a business owner, or subject to a mandatory tax audit.

Salaried individuals, pensioners, and investors (without business income): ITR-1, ITR-2 -- 31 July 2026

Freelancers, professionals, and small businesses: ITR-3, ITR-4 -- 31 August 2026

Businesses or professionals requiring a Tax Audit: ITR-3, ITR-4 -- 31 October 2026

Belated Return (Missed initial deadline): All Forms -- 31 December 2026

Revised Return (Correcting an earlier filing): All Forms -- 31 December 2026

Updated Return: ITR-U -- 31 March 2029 Advance tax and TDS timelines In addition to annual returns, taxpayers must monitor Advance Tax and TDS obligations to ensure continuous compliance throughout the year.

Advance tax schedule: 15% (1st Installment): 15 June 2025

45% (2nd Installment): 15 September 2025

75% (3rd Installment): 15 December 2025

100% (4th Installment): 15 March 2026

TDS/TCS return deadlines: Q1 (Apr–Jun): 31 July 2025

Q2 (Jul–Sep): 31 October 2025

Q3 (Oct–Dec): 31 January 2026

Q4 (Jan–Mar): 31 May 2026

TDS/TCS Payments: Monthly deposits must be made by the 7th of the following month (except for March collections, which are due by 30 April).

Belated vs. Revised vs. Updated returns If you miss a deadline or discover an error, the Income-tax Act provides three distinct pathways to rectify your status:

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Belated Return (Section 139(4)): Filed when the original deadline is missed. This usually incurs a penalty under Section 234F plus applicable interest.

Revised Return (Section 139(5)): Used to fix omissions or errors in a previously filed return. While it corrects records, any newly identified tax must be paid with interest.

Updated Return (ITR-U): Introduced in Budget 2022, this allows taxpayers to disclose income missed even after the belated/revised window shuts. It is available for up to 24 months (two years) following the end of the relevant Assessment Year (for AY 2026-27, this extends to March 2029).

Mastering these dates and recovery options is essential for maintaining a clean tax record and avoiding unnecessary expenditures on penalties.

Income Tax Department notifies all 7 ITR forms for AY 2026-27 The Income Tax Department has officially notified all return forms for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. While Forms 1 and 4—typically utilized by small and medium taxpayers—were released on March 30, the remaining set (Forms 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7) alongside ITR-U for updated filings were released this Tuesday.

With these notifications finalized, individuals and corporate entities can now initiate the filing process for income generated during the 2025-26 financial year.

The department has clarified that its e-filing portal is equipped to handle compliance for both the legacy and updated Income Tax Acts during this transitional phase. Consequently, any ongoing assessments or appeals stemming from prior years will proceed under the original Act until they are fully resolved. Taxpayers submitting returns for AY 2026-27 this July will utilize the specific forms prescribed under the previous regulatory framework.

The ITR forms are categorized based on the source and volume of income to streamline the filing process: