ITR Deadlines: A complete guide to filing, penalties, and correction windows

Submitting your Income Tax Return (ITR) punctually is vital for avoiding financial penalties, accumulating interest, and facing legal hurdles. Many taxpayers, however, inadvertently miss these windows due to a lack of awareness regarding specific timelines.
The Income Tax Department has established several critical dates based on taxpayer categories and audit status. Please note that while these represent the current schedule, the department occasionally grants extensions via official notifications.
The specific due date depends on whether you are salaried, a business owner, or subject to a mandatory tax audit.
In addition to annual returns, taxpayers must monitor Advance Tax and TDS obligations to ensure continuous compliance throughout the year.
15% (1st Installment): 15 June 2025
45% (2nd Installment): 15 September 2025
75% (3rd Installment): 15 December 2025
100% (4th Installment): 15 March 2026
Q1 (Apr–Jun): 31 July 2025
Q2 (Jul–Sep): 31 October 2025
Q3 (Oct–Dec): 31 January 2026
Q4 (Jan–Mar): 31 May 2026
TDS/TCS Payments: Monthly deposits must be made by the 7th of the following month (except for March collections, which are due by 30 April).
If you miss a deadline or discover an error, the Income-tax Act provides three distinct pathways to rectify your status:
Belated Return (Section 139(4)): Filed when the original deadline is missed. This usually incurs a penalty under Section 234F plus applicable interest.
Revised Return (Section 139(5)): Used to fix omissions or errors in a previously filed return. While it corrects records, any newly identified tax must be paid with interest.
Updated Return (ITR-U): Introduced in Budget 2022, this allows taxpayers to disclose income missed even after the belated/revised window shuts. It is available for up to 24 months (two years) following the end of the relevant Assessment Year (for AY 2026-27, this extends to March 2029).
Mastering these dates and recovery options is essential for maintaining a clean tax record and avoiding unnecessary expenditures on penalties.
The Income Tax Department has officially notified all return forms for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. While Forms 1 and 4—typically utilized by small and medium taxpayers—were released on March 30, the remaining set (Forms 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7) alongside ITR-U for updated filings were released this Tuesday.
With these notifications finalized, individuals and corporate entities can now initiate the filing process for income generated during the 2025-26 financial year.
The department has clarified that its e-filing portal is equipped to handle compliance for both the legacy and updated Income Tax Acts during this transitional phase. Consequently, any ongoing assessments or appeals stemming from prior years will proceed under the original Act until they are fully resolved. Taxpayers submitting returns for AY 2026-27 this July will utilize the specific forms prescribed under the previous regulatory framework.
The ITR forms are categorized based on the source and volume of income to streamline the filing process:
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