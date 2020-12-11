ITR : Disclosure and taxation of gifts received from brother?

Though legally no gift deed is required to be made for this purpose but it is in your own interest to prepare some documentary evidence for future reference. Please collect some document from your brother to prove his regular income, which will help you in proving his ability to give such gift. Also obtain a confirmation from him that he has given you this money as gift containing details like cheque number, date of the cheque and name of the bank. Even if you make a formal gift deed on stamp paper, the same is not required to be registered under the registration law.