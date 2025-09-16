ITR due date extension: CBDT extends deadline for filing income tax returns by a day to September 16

ITR Due Date Extension: In a relief to thousands of taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26.

Pratik Prashant Mukane
ITR Due Date Extension: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 by a day to September 16.

The decision comes amid several taxpayers and chartered accountants complaining about facing difficulties with accessing the I-T department portal for e-filing and advance tax payment.

“The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025,” said CBDT in a statement.

It further noted that to enable changes in the utilities, the e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30AM on 16th September 2025.

Over 7 crore I-T returns filed

The Income Tax Department said over 7 crore I-T returns were filed till evening on Monday.

“A record 7.3 crore+ ITRs have been filed till 15th Sept 2025, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore. We sincerely thank taxpayers & professionals for their timely compliance,” said the IT department.

It also noted that to assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, the helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis.

Meanwhile, the income tax department also shared a guide on resolving browser issues for those facing difficulty accessing the e-filing portal.

Here are the steps Income Tax department suggested

Delete temporary files → Press Win + R → type temp and %temp% → delete all files.

Clear browser cache & cookies → Go to Browser Settings → Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)

— Use a different/supported browser → Latest version of Chrome or Edge.

— Open in Incognito/Private Mode → Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N OR Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox

— Disable browser extensions → Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.

— Update your browser → Ensure you are on the latest version.

— Try a different network → Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.

