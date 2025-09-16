ITR e-filing portal faces fresh glitches: Will there be another deadline extension? Netizens say 'website still stuck'

Today, September 16, is the last day for non-audit cases to file income tax returns (ITR) for income earned in the financial year 2024-25. However, many taxpayers have complained about their struggle to complete the process due to technical glitches on the income tax e-filing portal.

As the deadline nears, taxpayers have been facing issues such as the e-portal not loading, the site crashing for some users and errors in uploading forms, leading to widespread frustration and anxiety among taxpayers.

Users complain of fresh glitches Many people who have been facing fresh glitches on the portal have turned to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to explain their situation and seek help from the Income Tax Department and fellow taxpayers.

A user posted on X, “ITR deadline extended, but the portal still needs its own extension…Sometimes it lets you log in, sometimes it crashes. Guess patience is the new tax this season!”

Another user complained that they have tried everything the Income Tax Department has suggested users do to fix glitches on the portal; however, nothing worked. They noted that they have “deleted temporary files, cleared browser cache & cookies, tried in multiple browsers, tried in incognito mode, disabled browser extensions, browsers are up to date, tried different networks, but..... Portal is dead”.

Will ITR deadline be extended again? Multiple users have claimed that the ITR deadline extension of one day did not help them as the portal is not functioning properly.

A user said, “Just want to inform you extension of 1 day is not helping as portal is in the same state like yesterday since morning. For a small time is was working well.. Kindly look at the issues.”

This user was referring to the ITR deadline extension message from the Finance Ministry. The ministry in a tweet at 11:48 PM on September 15, 2025, announced that the ITR filing deadline has been extended by a day. It also noted that the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30AM on 16th September 2025.

Despite the maintenance, the issues persisted for some users, as another person claimed that “the portal crashes, taxpayers struggle, professionals burn out…And the grand solution? Extend the ITR deadline by exactly one day. If extension was to be given, at least give 3–4 days and that too timely — this is just a big joke”.

However, the authorities have not yet released any new notifications about extending the deadline further. Hence, all taxpayers are advised to file their returns within the due date to avoid penalties and other repercussions.

What to do if you are facing issues with the portal? The Income Tax Department stated a day before, "The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser". It further asked people to send their details (along with PAN and mobile number) to e-mail id orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.