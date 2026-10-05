ITR filed in July, but refund still not received? Expert explains key reasons for the delay and what taxpayers can do

If you filed your ITR in July or August for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 and are still waiting for your refund, there are a few key checks you should make.
An income-tax refund arises when the tax already paid by a taxpayer through TDS, TCS, advance tax, or self-assessment tax is higher than the final tax liability after considering applicable deductions and exemptions.
According to the Income Tax Department, refund processing begins after the ITR has been e-verified. Typically, it can take around 4 to 5 weeks for the refund to reach the taxpayer’s bank account after processing.
Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara, said some of the reasons for a delay can include the return being under process, differences between income or TDS reported in the ITR and information available with the Department (i.e., Form 26AS, AIS or TIS), tax demand, or issues regarding the bank account through which the refund is to be credited.
In some cases, the refund can be delayed because of adjustments and verification that are done during the processing of the return. Before making the conclusion that a refund has been rejected or withheld, the taxpayer should check the status of their return, he added.
Taxpayers can check the status through the income-tax e-filing portal. Log in using your credentials and go to the e-File section, then Income Tax Returns, and then View Filed Returns. Select the relevant assessment year and open the filed return to view its current status and related details.
The status can indicate whether the return has been processed and issued, whether it has been partly adjusted against a demand, whether the entire refund has been adjusted, or whether it has failed.
Maurya suggested the following steps:
A taxpayer can raise a grievance if the ITR is successfully verified, there are no unresolved actions or evident discrepancies from the taxpayer’s side, and the refund is still not processed. Grievances can be raised on the income-tax e-filing portal, Maurya said.
The taxpayer must mention the Assessment Year, ITR acknowledgement number, filing and e-verification date, expected refund amount, and any issues being faced. The taxpayer must retain the filed ITR, 143(1) intimation, bank account details, Forms 26AS/AIS/TIS, and communication received from the department. Once a grievance is filed, the taxpayer should retain the grievance number and track the response on the portal, he added.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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