ITR filed in July, but refund still not received? Expert explains key reasons for the delay and what taxpayers can do

If you filed your ITR in July or August for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 and are still waiting for your refund, there are a few key checks you should make.

An income-tax refund arises when the tax already paid by a taxpayer through TDS, TCS, advance tax, or self-assessment tax is higher than the final tax liability after considering applicable deductions and exemptions.

According to the Income Tax Department, refund processing begins after the ITR has been e-verified. Typically, it can take around 4 to 5 weeks for the refund to reach the taxpayer’s bank account after processing.

What are the key reasons for delay in ITR refund this year? Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara, said some of the reasons for a delay can include the return being under process, differences between income or TDS reported in the ITR and information available with the Department (i.e., Form 26AS, AIS or TIS), tax demand, or issues regarding the bank account through which the refund is to be credited.

In some cases, the refund can be delayed because of adjustments and verification that are done during the processing of the return. Before making the conclusion that a refund has been rejected or withheld, the taxpayer should check the status of their return, he added.

How can you check your ITR refund status? Taxpayers can check the status through the income-tax e-filing portal. Log in using your credentials and go to the e-File section, then Income Tax Returns, and then View Filed Returns. Select the relevant assessment year and open the filed return to view its current status and related details.

The status can indicate whether the return has been processed and issued, whether it has been partly adjusted against a demand, whether the entire refund has been adjusted, or whether it has failed.

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What should taxpayers check if the refund is pending? Maurya suggested the following steps:

Taxpayers should log in to the e-filing portal to see if the return has been successfully e-verified and processed. If the return is still showing as ‘under processing’, the taxpayer must wait for the processing to be completed.

Taxpayers should compare the income and TDS details reported on the ITR against Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS to see if there are any differences.

Taxpayers should check the e-filing portal and their registered email ID for any notice, communication, or other pending actions that may require attention.

Taxpayers should also check if the bank account registered on the portal has been validated and is nominated for refund. If an error is found, the taxpayer should take corrective steps.

If the intimation shows that a refund is due, but no refund is credited in the bank account, the taxpayer must contact the income tax department and verify the bank account details.

If the return is still at the e-filing stage, the taxpayer may file a revised return to correct the error.

If the return has been processed and there is an error, the taxpayer may use the correction facility made available on the portal. Any corrections should be based on the actual income and tax records and should not increase the expected refund.

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When should a taxpayer raise a grievance for a delayed refund? A taxpayer can raise a grievance if the ITR is successfully verified, there are no unresolved actions or evident discrepancies from the taxpayer’s side, and the refund is still not processed. Grievances can be raised on the income-tax e-filing portal, Maurya said.

The taxpayer must mention the Assessment Year, ITR acknowledgement number, filing and e-verification date, expected refund amount, and any issues being faced. The taxpayer must retain the filed ITR, 143(1) intimation, bank account details, Forms 26AS/AIS/TIS, and communication received from the department. Once a grievance is filed, the taxpayer should retain the grievance number and track the response on the portal, he added.