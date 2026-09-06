ITR: Have you filed income-tax returns but not received refund yet? Here's how to check status online

The income-tax department has reported a record more than 7.8 crore I-T returns (ITR) have been filed for financial year 2025-26 i.e. assessment year 2026-27 (FY26 / AY27) till 31 August. This is higher compared to the 7.3 crore returns filed within deadline last year.

It stated that this figure includes the 5.9 crore ITR-1 and 2 returns filed by 31 July, while the rest include non-audit taxpayers with business or professional income who filed ITR forms 3, 4, 5 or 7 till August end, as per a PTI report.

Notably, I-T refunds are issued when the tax paid exceeds the actual liabilities after deductions. It is processed after ITR e-verification. Today, we explore the timeline for refund from the tax department, the likely cause of delay in case taxpayers who filed by July end have still not received credit, and how to check the status online.

How much time does it take to receive the refund? The tax department begins processing your returns only once you have complete e-verification, according to information on the official e-filing portal.

Overall, this can take between four to five weeks for the refund to be credited into your linked bank account, it added. Thus, it is better for taxpayers to check status of their ITR in case there is no refund or intimation of final assessment (email or SMS) from the I-T department within this period.

Why have I not received refund after intimation? The most common reasons for not receiving refund despite intimation from the tax department is incomplete account details or inactive links. This includes an active account on the e-filing portal, linked Aadhaar and PAN, and your ITR filing including the refund claim.

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Other reasons that your refund may get delayed or fail include providing incorrect / inactive / closed / frozen / dormant bank account, invalid bank IFSC Code, bank account not being pre-validated, technical failure or rejection by the bank during refund transfer process, mismatch of details on bank account and PAN, and an inoperative PAN.

Further, there may also be a case where your refund is adjusted against outstanding tax demands from previous years; or a notice is sent regarding discrepancies in the ITR, TDS or income details, which requires further verification.

How to check online status of tax refund? Visit the e-filing website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Click on the Login button and enter your PAN details and password.

After login, navigate to the Taskbar of the Home page and click on e-file — Income Tax Returns — View Filed Returns.

Complete timeline of your ITR will be displayed Assessment Year wise in which Refund status for particular AY will also be reflected. Notably, for companies and taxpayers (e.g. partners of firms whose accounts are subject to audit) whose accounts are required to be audited, the due date is 31 October. Further, taxpayers covered by transfer-pricing provisions under Section 92E have until 30 November, according to an ANI report.

Please note that refunds, if any, for these taxpayers will only come within four to five weeks after the ITR has been e-verified.