ITR Filing: 14% of US NRIs struggle with double taxation, says survey
A considerable number of NRIs view double taxation as the major obstacle, which happens when they are taxed on the same income in both India and their country of residence.
In recent years, India has risen to a position where it boasts the world's largest overseas diaspora, comprising approximately 32 million NRIs and OCIs. Among the diverse Indian NRI community, the Gulf countries remain the most concentrated, followed by countries like Singapore, the US, Canada, and the UK. As a significant number of NRIs move abroad in pursuit of better job opportunities and education, it's crucial to understand that they are taxed in India based on income generated within the country.