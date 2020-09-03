ITR filing 2019-20 : Here are the documents required to file income tax returns

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information you need to prepare and file your income tax return. Form 16 has two components – Part A and Part B. Form 16 consists of 2 parts 'Part A' and 'Part B'. Part A is the portion that consists of the income tax deducted by the employer in the financial year. It has the Permanent Account Number (PAN) details of the employee and the Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) of the employer. Part B of Form 16 includes the break-up information of the employee’s gross salary.