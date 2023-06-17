ITR filing 2023: Most salaried individuals must have received Form 16 by now, so they can start filing their income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23. When filing income tax returns, it is crucial to pre-validate the bank account, especially if taxpayers are expecting a tax refund for any excess tax paid. If not done, the income tax Department will not be able to credit the income tax refund owed to you.

E-Pay Tax service is now enabled for DCB Bank with over counter and net banking options. With this, there are now 25 banks available at e-pay tax service for making tax payments

ITR filing: List of banks for tax payments

1)Axis Bank

2)Bank of Baroda

3)Bank of India

4)Bank of Maharashtra

5) Canara Bank

6) Central Bank of India

7)City Union Bank

8)DCB Bank

9)Federal Bank

10) HDFC Bank

11) ICICI Bank

12)IDBI Bank

13)Indian Bank

14) Indian Overseas Bank

15) IndusInd Bank New Bank

16)Jammu & Kashmir Bank

17) Karur Vysya Bank

18) Kotak Mahindra Bank

19) Punjab National Bank

20) Punjab & Sind Bank

21) RBL Bank

22) State Bank of India

23) South Indian bank

24) UCO Bank

25) Union Bank

Taxpayers must file their ITR properly and avoid some common mistakes like forgetting to verify their ITR, and selecting of wrong assessment year

Forgetting to Verify Your ITR

A common tax filing mistake is forgetting to verify your income tax return. Often, taxpayers only realize this error when they receive a notice from the Income Tax Department. Rectifying this mistake can be time-consuming and costly.

Currently, taxpayers have 30 days to verify your ITR after submitting the completed ITR form.

Selecting the Wrong Assessment Year

Many taxpayers confuse the terms "Assessment Year" and "Financial Year."

"The "financial year" refers to the period during which income is earned. For example, if you are filing your ITR on or before July 31, 2023, you are filing returns for the income earned between April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. This period from April to March is known as the Financial Year 2022-23 or FY 2022-23. Whereas, the Assessment Year is the year following the financial year when tax returns are filed. For example, if you file your tax returns in June or July 2023, the assessment year is 2023-24," said Archit Gupta, Founder, and CEO of Clear

To remember this distinction, keep in mind that the Assessment Year always comes after the Financial Year. Therefore, for the current tax filing, you should choose the assessment year 2023-24, added Gupta.

ITR filing deadline

The ITR filing due date for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24) is 31st July 2023. ITR filing on the due date is essential to comply with tax laws, avoid penalties, claim timely refunds, maintain accurate financial records, and facilitate financial transactions.