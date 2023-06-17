ITR filing 2023: List of banks for tax payments available at e-pay tax service2 min read 17 Jun 2023, 11:00 AM IST
ITR filing 2023: Taxpayers should pre-validate their bank accounts when filing income tax returns to receive refunds. E-Pay Tax service is now enabled for DCB Bank, bringing the total to 25 banks available for tax payments
ITR filing 2023: Most salaried individuals must have received Form 16 by now, so they can start filing their income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23. When filing income tax returns, it is crucial to pre-validate the bank account, especially if taxpayers are expecting a tax refund for any excess tax paid. If not done, the income tax Department will not be able to credit the income tax refund owed to you.
