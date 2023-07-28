Over 5 crore ITRs for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, out of which 88 per cent have been verified electronically, the income tax department said on Friday.

"Out of the 5.03 crore ITRs filed till 27th July, 2023, about 4.46 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 88% ITRs filed have been e-verified!," the I-T department tweeted. Over 5 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 27th of July this year as compared to 30th of July last year.

The deadline for filing ITRs for different categories of taxpayers is July 31.The Government has taken several steps, like expansion of the scope of TDS/TCS, simplification of personal I-T, prefiling of ITRs, updated returns, new form 26AS and non-filers monitoring system, which has helped in adding taxpayers.

"E-mails and SMS reminders are issued to taxpayers to file their ITRs and pay their due taxes," Sitharaman said, adding the tax department is also undertaking publicity campaigns to raise awareness about filing tax returns.

Earlier this month, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has asked income tax payers to file their return at the earliest as the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the July 31 deadline.

"We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year...we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he said in an interview to PTI.

About 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed as on July 31 last year, the last day for filing returns for assessment year 2022-23.

"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions.

"So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he said.

*With inputs from agencies