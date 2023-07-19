ITR filing 2023: Over three crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far this year for the assessment year 2023-24.

In a tweet Income Tax department said over three crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till July 18, this year, as compared to 3 crore ITRs filed till July 25, last year. “Grateful to our taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year! Over 3 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 18th of July this year as compared to 3 crore ITRs filed till 25th of July last year," the income tax department tweeted.

Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91% ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed, read the tweet.

The tax department also urged those, who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

File ITR by July 31: ‘No extension’ of deadline, says Govt

The government has stated that it will not extend the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) beyond July 31 and has urged taxpayers to file their returns at the earliest.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has asked income taxpayers to file their returns at the earliest. "We expect that the filing would be higher than the last year...we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he said in an interview with PTI.

"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait until the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions.

"So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he said.

Also Read: Why the PAN of some NRIs have turned inoperable

Income Tax department clarifies inoperative PAN is not inactive PAN

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign citizens whose permanent account numbers have become inoperative due to non-linking with Aadhaar should submit proof of their residential status to the jurisdictional assessing officer for operationalising the PAN.

"The NRIs whose PANs are inoperative are requested to intimate their residential status to their respective JAO along with supporting documents with a request to update their residential status in the PAN database," it tweeted.