“With deposits in the same bank from where the pension is received, may request the bank to deduct TDS accurately and then may not have to file their ITR where they have submitted a declaration to the Bank. Such a bank may allow deduction based on Chapter VIA (i.e. 80C etc) and deduct and deposit tax on their behalf. In such a case no ITR will have to be filed. As suggested income tax return must be filed if income is more than the taxable limit or where income is below the taxable limit yet TDS has been deducted so that they can claim a refund," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear.

