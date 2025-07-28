ITR filing 2024–25: Why you should file your income tax return even with zero liability

As the income tax return (ITR) submission deadline nears, which was extended until 15 September 2025 for assessment year 2025-26, several individuals with no taxable income are questioning and wondering if filing in their case is at all required?
The answer to this problem is simple, submitting your ITR provides crucial long term benefits even when your total tax liability is zero. Further, filing your ITR ensures smoother personal loan approvals, quicker refunds, and stronger financial credibility. It also helps avoid tax scrutiny and secures access to government benefits and schemes.
According to government data, India recorded over 9.19 crore ITR filings in FY 2024–25. This was a clear reflection of growing awareness and sensible financial behaviour. In comparison, only 6.72 crore ITRs were filed in FY 2020–21. This consistent rise highlights the increasing importance of voluntary compliance, even among taxpayers with nil liability.
For the assessment year 2025-26, submitting your ITR is not just about tax, it is about being financially proactive. With digital records, easier e-filing portal and updated ITR application forms, staying compliant helps in building a strong financial foundation.
Therefore, whether you are claiming refunds, applying for government schemes and benefits or even future proofing your credit profile, on time filing remains indispensable, even with no tax dues.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or financial advisor for personalised guidance based on their individual income and filing status.
