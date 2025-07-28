ITR filing 2024–25: Why you should file your income tax return even with zero liability

As the income tax return (ITR) submission deadline nears, which was extended until 15 September 2025 for assessment year 2025-26, several individuals with no taxable income are questioning and wondering if filing in their case is at all required?

The answer to this problem is simple, submitting your ITR provides crucial long term benefits even when your total tax liability is zero. Further, filing your ITR ensures smoother personal loan approvals, quicker refunds, and stronger financial credibility. It also helps avoid tax scrutiny and secures access to government benefits and schemes.

According to government data, India recorded over 9.19 crore ITR filings in FY 2024–25. This was a clear reflection of growing awareness and sensible financial behaviour. In comparison, only 6.72 crore ITRs were filed in FY 2020–21. This consistent rise highlights the increasing importance of voluntary compliance, even among taxpayers with nil liability.

Top 5 reasons to file ITR even if you have no tax liability Essential for visa applications

Embassies of top economies such as the US, UK, France and Canada consistently request ITRs from previous years to analyse financial stability and credibility during the processing of visas. This helps them in deciding on whether they should permit a particular individual from visiting their country for work or not. Mandatory for personal loan approvals

Generally while checking personal loan or home, car, education related loan applications, lending institutions generally ask for ITRs from the last two to three financial years as income proof, even if you earn below the taxable limit. The idea behind this is to get a clearly drafted government backed statement of your finances. It helps the lending institutions decide on approval of your loan applications.

Claiming tax refunds

In case tax was deducted at source (TDS) for example, if you received dividend income from equity market investments in stocks or paid advance tax, then the only way to claim a refund is by filing an ITR. Once you submit your income tax return following the directions of the income tax department as provided on their official website, only then will the process of initiating your refund will begin.

Carry forward capital losses

Filing your ITR permits you to carry forward your short or long term capital losses. These losses can help you in reducing your future tax outgo on gains due to adjustments. Further, if you consistently file your income tax for a decade this can even help you in boosting your credit profile, credit score and showcase responsible financial management.

Proof of income and legal compliance

Freelancers, gig workers, retirees can use the ITR as official income proof for documentation, tender applications, or even subsidy eligibility. The ITR hence acts as a crucial documentation to establish income proof. It is also a clear demonstration of tax compliance with Indian laws reinforcing the credibility of a taxpayer in official and financial matters. Why filing for FY 2024–25 matters more than ever? For the assessment year 2025-26, submitting your ITR is not just about tax, it is about being financially proactive. With digital records, easier e-filing portal and updated ITR application forms, staying compliant helps in building a strong financial foundation.

Therefore, whether you are claiming refunds, applying for government schemes and benefits or even future proofing your credit profile, on time filing remains indispensable, even with no tax dues.