ITR Filing 2024 deadline extended to August 31? Government clears up confusion in social media post. Deadline ends...

The government has clarified it has not extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITR). The due date of filing ITR is July 31, 2024. The date of ITR filing has not been extended to August 31, 2024.

The confusion arose after an advisory by the Office of Press Registrar General of India shared on social media was misinterpreted as an extension of the due date for filing ITR.

An advisory of Office of Press Registrar General of India shared on social media is being misconstrued as extension of due date for filing ITR#PIBFactCheck



✔️The advisory is NOT related to extension of date of filing ITR.



July 30, 2024

“An advisory of Office of Press Registrar General of India shared on social media is being misconstrued as extension of due date for filing ITR,” PIB said in a X post.

The post also said that the previous advisory issued was not related to the due date of ITR filing.

“The advisory is NOT related to the extension of the date of filing ITR,” it said. The PIB also made clear that the due date of filing ITR is July 31, 2024.

“The due date for filing ITR is 31 July 2024,” the post read.

The Office of Press Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued an advisory on July 25 regarding e-filing of Annual Statements through Press Sewa Portal for FY 24. According to the advisory, the government has extended the date for e-filing of Annual Statements to August 31, 2024.

Publications registered under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act 2023 are supposed to file annual returns. The annual statement is a record of the circulation of newspapers in a particular printing year. Annual returns can be filled through an online press service portal.

