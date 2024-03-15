ITR filing 2024: Here's how to maximise income tax savings from Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account
ITR filing: Here's how to maximise income tax savings from Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account
The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a well-known retirement savings scheme in India, overseen by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Under the scheme, the employer deducts a portion of an employee's salary each month and puts it into a fund that earns interest. This money can be withdrawn after retirement. The employer contributes 12% of the basic salary plus dearness allowance to EPF and deducts another 12% from the employee’s salary; 8.33% of the employer contribution goes to the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) which earns no interest.