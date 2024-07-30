It is necessary to have a working login, a PAN connected to your Aadhaar, and the acknowledgement number to access and monitor the status of your income tax refund.

The Income Tax Department's repeated reminders about the July 31 income tax returns (ITR) filing deadline are important. With more than four crore ITRs already submitted for AY 2024-25, it's evident that many taxpayers are attentive to their tax responsibilities.

To check the status of your income tax refund online using only your PAN card, you can follow these two primary methods:

Method 1: Checking refund status from the income tax e-filing portal

Step 1: Go to the official online portal for income tax filing.

Step 2: Log in to your account: To access your account, enter your password, PAN, and captcha code.

Step 3: Go to 'My Account'. Find the 'My Account' area after logging in.

Step 4: Press the "Refund/Demand Status" button. Your income tax refund status will be displayed using this option, along with information about the assessment year, current status, reasons for any refund failures, and mode of payment.

Method 2: Verifying refund status through the NSDL TIN website

Step 1: See the NSDL TIN website: Visit the following link.

Step 2: Enter details: Provide the assessment year and your PAN.

Step 3: Submit: To view the status of your refund, click “Proceed."

You can quickly and easily use your PAN to check the status of your income tax refund online by following these steps. After being sent to the refund banker by the assessing officer, the status updates are usually within 10 days. You can also confirm the information in your Form 26AS if the status indicates "Paid."

What if you do not receive your income tax refund in time? If the refund is not received within the stipulated period of 10 days, the taxpayer ought to look for any notifications about errors in their ITRs. Regarding your refund, keep an eye out for emails from the Income Tax Department. You can also monitor its progress via the e-filing portal.

Furthermore, confirm that the bank account associated with your PAN is correct and operational, as inconsistencies in account information may cause the refund procedure to be delayed. To ensure that you receive notifications on time, make sure your email address and registered mobile number on the income tax portal are current. Recognizing the typical refund processing time will also assist you in controlling your expectations and lowering unwarranted stress.

If the problem persists, think about contacting the income tax officials directly for assistance or clarification. Taxpayers can increase their chances of resolving refund delays and getting their money quickly by following the aforementioned steps.