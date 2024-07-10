ITR filing 2024: How to file income tax return online? A step-by-step guide

The deadline for filing income tax returns is July 31. Experts advise avoiding last-minute filing to reduce errors. Essential documents include Form 16, Form 16A, Form 26AS, and proof of investments

Sangeeta Ojha
First Published10 Jul 2024, 06:47 AM IST
ITR filing 2024: You can file your ITR through e-filing portals, apps, or with the assistance of chartered accountants.
ITR filing 2024: You can file your ITR through e-filing portals, apps, or with the assistance of chartered accountants.

The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) is July 31. Most individuals have likely received their Form-16 by now. Experts advise taxpayers to avoid last-minute filing to minimise errors.

How to file ITR

You can file your ITR through e-filing portals, apps, or with the assistance of chartered accountants. If filing independently, you'll typically file online via the income tax department’s website.

Documents required for income tax return filing

Ensure you have these essential documents handy:

Form 16

Form 16A

Form 26AS

Capital gains statements

Proof of tax-saving investments

Step-by-step guide to filing ITR onlne:

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

Log in using your PAN, Password, and Captcha code.

Navigate to the 'e-File' menu and select 'Income Tax Return'.

Choose the appropriate ITR form based on your income (ITR-1 or ITR-2 if you have Form 16).

Select the Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24.

Validate all entered data in the form and submit.

After submission, e-verify your return using Aadhaar OTP or other available options.

Upload and verify your return.

 

ITR filing deadline

The deadline for filing ITR for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is July 31.

Who should file an ITR?

You are required to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) if the total income before deductions under various sections of Chapter VI-A (such as 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD, 80D, 80E, 80G, 80GGA, 80TTA/80TTB, etc.) exceeds the basic exemption limit.

Additionally, as a resident of India, for income tax purposes, you must file an ITR if you own any asset outside India as a beneficial owner or have an interest in any such asset.

Furthermore, according to Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain, the law mandates ITR filing if you have made deposits exceeding specified limits in your bank accounts. For current accounts, this threshold is one crore rupees in aggregate, while for savings bank accounts, it is fifty lakh rupees across one or more accounts.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:10 Jul 2024, 06:47 AM IST
