ITR Filing 2024: How to file income tax returns via WhatsApp. A step-by-step guide

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing on WhatsApp: Now income tax returns can be filed via WhatsApp. ClearTax has started this facility.

Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax, emphasized, "We're not just simplifying tax filing; we're democratising financial empowerment. By bringing this service to WhatsApp, we're meeting people where they are, eliminating technological barriers, and ensuring that millions of hardworking Indians can claim their rightful refunds with just a few taps on their phones. This initiative aims to make Bharat Aatmanirbhar and financially self-reliant." He added that the service currently supports ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms, catering to the needs of most low-income taxpayers.

ITR-1 Form ITR-1 (also known as SAHAJ) is a return filing form. If you earn an income from pension or salaries, single house property, or other sources (excluding betting, gambling, and lotteries), you are eligible to file an ITR-1 form.

ITR-4 Form About the ITR-4 Form (also known as Sugam): Sugam applies to individuals, HUFs, and Partnership Firms that generate income from a business or profession.

Here’s how you can file your ITR on WhatsApp 1)Start by sending a message to ClearTax’s WhatsApp number.

2) Choose the appropriate ITR form. For now, the service supports only ITR 1 and ITR 4.

In addition, if you have an agricultural income of up to ₹5,000, the Form applies to you. If the income of your spouse or minor is clubbed together, you can also file this particular form. Please note: It only applies if the income is up to ₹50 lakh.

3)Taxpayers can submit the required information through images, audio, or text. This includes personal details, income details, and necessary documents.

You can complete the filing process by paying through the secure integration system provided within this WhatsApp interface.

WhatsApp ITR filing service available in 10 languages The WhatsApp ITR filing service is available in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, etc. to help a diverse user base.