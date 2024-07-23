ITR Filing 2024: How to obtain the acknowledgement number after filing ITR? A step-by-step guide

Once an individual submits their income tax return, they receive an acknowledgement from the tax department containing a unique tracking number. This number can be used to monitor the status of the filed Income Tax.

Abeer Ray
Published23 Jul 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Obtaining the acknowledgement number after filing your ITR is not difficult.
There is a clamour for filing income tax returns (ITRs) well before the due date. After submitting their ITR forms, individuals receive an acknowledgement from the Income Tax Department. This acknowledgement includes a unique tracking number that allows them to monitor the status of their filed income tax.

The ITR acknowledgement serves as an official receipt from the department, reassuring taxpayers that their return has been received. It includes a tracking number (acknowledgement number) allowing them to monitor the processing status of their submission. This step is vital as it provides confidence that the return was successfully lodged and eliminates concerns about its delivery to the department.

Once you electronically file your ITR, the department will send a copy of your ITR-V, containing the acknowledgement number, to your registered email address upon successful submission. Look for an email from the Income Tax Department that includes the ITR-V as a downloadable file. You can access your filed ITRs by logging into the e-Filing portal and selecting the “View Submitted Forms” option. Each submitted return will feature a “Download Form” button, which enables you to download the ITR-V containing the acknowledgement number.

What if you do not receive your acknowledgement number post filing your ITR?

Here’s how you can download the ITR-V, which includes the acknowledgement number through the Income Tax Department e-filing portal.

Step 1: Go to the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

Step 2: Sign in to your account using your PAN details and password.

Step 3: After logging in, go to e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns.

Step 4: You will find a list of your filed ITRs. Identify the relevant assessment year for which you wish to download the acknowledgement number.

Step 5: Click on the “Download Form” button adjacent to the selected assessment year. This will enable you to download the ITR-V containing your acknowledgement number.

Using this acknowledgement number, you can monitor the processing status of your filed ITR online. This enables you to track whether your return has been accepted, is under review, or requires additional action from your end. Understanding your acknowledgement number and its tracking capabilities is essential for staying updated on the status of your tax return.

Starting from August 1, 2022, the Income Tax Department has reduced the timeframe for e-verification or submission of the ITR-V to 30 days from the filing date.

 

 

 

 

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 08:57 AM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceITR Filing 2024: How to obtain the acknowledgement number after filing ITR? A step-by-step guide

