ITR Filing 2024: How to submit a condonation request for delay in ITR verification? A step-by-step guide

The Income Tax Department is aware that unanticipated events can occur and result in you missing the filing or certification deadline for your Income Tax Return (ITR). They therefore provide the choice to ask for a delay condonation. This essentially allows you to request leniency from them and submit your return even if it’s past due. There are two specific scenarios where condonation of delay can be applied:

Late electronic verification: After filing your ITR electronically, you have a defined period (currently 30 days) to verify it electronically. If you exceed this timeframe, you can apply for condonation. You have the option to request the Income Tax Department to pardon the delay in e-verification. This allows you to e-verify your return after the deadline, provided you have a legitimate reason for the delay.

Late ITR filing: There is a deadline to file your income tax return (typically July 31 each year). If you miss this deadline, you can once more request a condonation of the delay. Nevertheless, be aware that depending on your total income and the duration of the delay, you may incur a late filing fee. The Income Tax department will assess your condonation request based on the reasons provided for the delay. Strong justifications enhance the likelihood of having the delay condoned.

How can you submit a condonation request? Here are the steps to request condonation for delayed e-verification of your ITR through the web:

Step 1: Access the income tax e-filing portal by entering your user ID and password.

Step 2: Go to your dashboard, then select Services > Condonation Request.

Step 3: On the ‘Condonation Request’ page, choose the option for ‘Delay in submission of ITR-V’ and proceed by clicking Continue.

Step 4: You will be guided through a three-step process to create your condonation request.

Step 5: Select the particular ITR form for which you wish to request condonation.

Step 6: Offer a thorough explanation detailing the reason for the delay in e-verification. Ensure honesty and specificity in your explanation.

Step 7: Lastly, review your request before submitting it. Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation message along with a transaction ID for your reference.

You have the option to upload supporting documents, if available, to bolster your case for the delay. Please verify the specific size limits for uploaded documents on the Income Tax Department website beforehand.

When can you utilize the condonation request service? The conditions for accessing the condonation request service are as follows:

You must be a registered user of the e-Filing portal with a valid user ID and password.

Your PAN card must be linked to your bank account.

Your bank and demat accounts must be validated, with e-Verification enabled. The deadline to file your ITR is July 31, 2024. Failure to verify your income tax return within this timeframe may result in penalties. However, you can potentially avoid these penalties by utilizing the ‘condonation of delay’ option, which permits you to submit a request through the e-filing portal.

It’s crucial to understand that requesting condonation does not guarantee automatic approval. The Income Tax Department will evaluate the reason for your delay, and if they deem it valid, they may waive penalties and accept your return.