ITR filing 2025: Can salaried employees switch between old and new tax regimes ahead of the 15 September deadline?

ITR filing 2025: As millions of taxpayers across India gear up for the approaching income tax return (ITR) filing deadline, which is 15 September, one of the most common questions among salaried individuals is whether they can switch between the old and new tax regimes while filing.

During the financial year, employees choose a regime and declare it to their employer for tax deducted at source (TDS) purposes. However, when filing the final ITR, some may find the alternate tax regime more suitable for their income, investments, among other things.

Old tax regime vs new tax regime The old tax regime allows taxpayers to claim deductions in various areas, such as provident funds, life insurance, and home loan principal repayments. Additional exemptions are available for House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), and more. While the tax rates under this regime increase with income, the ability to claim deductions and exemptions can significantly reduce the overall taxable income.

The new tax regime, effective since the financial year 2020-21, offers lower tax rates but eliminates most deductions and exemptions available under the old regime. From FY 2023-24 onwards, the new tax regime has become the default option for salaried individuals.

Can you change tax regime while filing ITR? Yes, salaried employees can choose a different tax regime while filing their ITR, even if they declared another regime to their employer.

“The employer calculates and deducts tax based on the regime selected by the employee during the year, but the final choice of regime is made at the time of filing the ITR,” said Chandni Anandan, tax expert at ClearTax.

“The taxpayer is legally allowed to switch regimes while filing, provided the correct deductions, exemptions, and other adjustments are considered,” she added.

How to switch between old and new tax regimes? To select or switch tax regimes while filing your Income Tax Return (ITR), follow these steps:

Log in to the income tax e-filing portal.

Begin filling out the ITR form. Based on their income, salaried individuals must fill out either ITR Form 1 or 2. A person with an income above ₹ 50 lakh yearly has to fill out ITR 2.

50 lakh yearly has to fill out ITR 2. When you reach the relevant section in the form, you will see an option to select between the old tax regime and the new tax regime. Choose your preferred section and fill in the required details. Should you switch? To choose the most suitable tax regime, evaluate your total tax liability in both regimes before making a final decision.

“The old tax regime tends to be more beneficial for individuals who have high taxable income and can avail multiple deductions as it reduces their taxable income significantly,” Anandan said.

Deductions available in the old tax regime include Section 80C (for investments), 80D (for health insurance), and HRA (House Rent Allowance), among others.

“For those with a simpler income structure or minimal deductions, the new regime may offer a lower tax liability due to its reduced tax rates, but without the benefit of deductions,” Anandan added.

Common mistakes to avoid While switching regimes during ITR filing is allowed, errors can lead to scrutiny by the Income Tax Department.

“The most common mistake is not properly evaluating the total tax liability under both regimes before making a switch, leading to suboptimal tax savings,” Ananda said.