ITR Filing 2025: Do students or unemployed individuals need to file income tax returns?

ITR filing in the nation is primarily based on annual income thresholds, taxpayers' slab with specific exemptions outlined for the unemployed and students. It is prudent for all taxpayers below the age of 60 to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) if their total annual income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh under the old regime or ₹3 lakh under the new one.
Furthermore, as a taxpayer, you should keep in mind that it is not mandatory for individuals, whether unemployed or students, to file income tax returns. Especially in case the income remains below these exemption limits, one has to submit an ITR.
Still, as a well-aware citizen, it is always advisable to file income tax returns. Filing helps in the creation of a government-backed digital record. This record can come in handy as income documents for even availing credit instruments and new jobs.
Even those without any taxable income can benefit significantly from voluntary filing:
The income tax department has extended the ITR submission deadline for the assessment year 2025-26 till September 15, 2025. Those who miss this deadline can file a belated return until 31 December 2025. Still, belated returns are permitted with a nominal penalty only.
Further, for assessment year 2025-26, if a belated return is filed after September 15, 2025, a penalty of ₹5,000 applies if income exceeds ₹5 lakh, whereas ₹1,000 is charged for lower incomes. Filing of taxes online through the official portal remains the most prudent method, and the selection of the correct ITR form from ITR-1, ITR-2, along with the others, is crucial depending on income source.
The Income Tax Department also provides the ITR 3, a tax return form that is used by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families who earn income from business or profession, along with other sources such as salary or capital gains.
Filing an ITR permits taxpayers to establish a clean financial track record. This also acts as a critical prerequisite for availing personal loans, new credit cards, or traveling abroad.
For students, a sound tax record can assist in easing the process of securing seats in premium global institutions, helping with education loans and unique scholarships. The process demands minimal documentation, most notably PAN, Aadhaar card, and banking statements, allowing for ease of compliance for all.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and not legal or financial advice. Consult a qualified tax professional or financial advisor for updated, personalised guidance.
