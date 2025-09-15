ITR filing 2025: Over 7 crore returns filed September 15 deadline; glitches in e-filing portal income tax

The Income Tax Department announced on Monday that more than 7 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed so far. The deadline closes today, September 15, after being extended once from the earlier date of March 31, 2025.

“More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far and still counting (15 September),” the Income Tax Department posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens have also complained of glitches on the site and demanded more time, as the e-filing portal faced heavy traffic ahead of the deadline.

ITR filing deadline extension The deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) remains unchanged, with the Income Tax Department confirming in a post on X that there will be no further extension. The department also debunked a “fake post” that had claimed the deadline was extended to September 30.

The last date for non-audit cases to file ITR without penalty is September 15. This applies to income earned in the 2024–25 fiscal year. Last year, about 7.28 crore ITRs were filed by the July 31 due date. A non-audit case refers to taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited.

It is important to note that missing the deadline will not only attract a penalty but could also have other repercussions, such as loss of refund interest and ineligibility to carry forward losses, among others.

“We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their ITR,” the Income Tax Department said.

Netizens complain of glitches on portals A number of individuals have responded to the post claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches while making tax payments. The I-T department also viewed and acknowledged many posts.

“Sir, since 13 Sep, I have been trying to file ITR 1 but have not been able to do so yet; the website is not working. I also called the toll-free number but did not receive any concrete response (sic),” a user complained.

Another user said, that “the login in screen is not been loading since 2 hours. Not able to fill ITR”, to which the I-T department responded by advising the taxpayer to clear their browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser.

One user criticised others for complaining about the portal glitches by saying, “The site generally worked well, except for today. Technical glitches are expected on the last day, which is quite obvious. I don't know why people wait until the last day of the deadline.”