ITR filing 2026: 5 key points that first-time taxpayers should know

Filing an income tax return for the first time can be confusing due to various forms and compliance rules. It's vital to report all details correctly to avoid delays and penalties. Here are some points that one should keep in mind while filing return.

Eshita Gain
Published26 May 2026, 03:35 PM IST
ITR filing 2026: 5 key points that first-time taxpayers should know
ITR filing 2026: 5 key points that first-time taxpayers should know

Filing an income tax return (ITR) for the first time can feel confusing, especially with different ITR forms and new compliance rules. Many first-time taxpayers often rely on entirely pre-filled data or choose the wrong form without understanding whether it matches their income profile.

If there are mismatches or missing details in your return, it can delay your tax refund and may even attract penalties or notices from the income tax department, hence its crucial to report everything properly. For salaried taxpayers who are not required to undergo an audit, the deadline to file ITR for the financial year 2025–26 (AY 2026–27) is 31 July 2026, unless extended.

What first-time taxpayers must follow?

Four easy steps first-time taxpayers should follow while filing their income tax returns for FY 25-26 (AY 26-27)

  • Keep your income details ready: Before filing your return, it's crucial to keep all your income, including bank interest, capital gains, freelance income, and foreign assets (if applicable) handy to ensure accurate reporting.
  • Verify Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS: These documents help taxpayers cross-check salary income, TDS deductions, bank interest, stock market transactions and other reported income details. Any mismatch between these records and the ITR filing can lead to delayed refunds or trigger tax notices from the income tax department.
  • Choose the correct ITR form: A taxpayer must choose the right form based on their income profile. In case you end up filing an incorrect ITR form, the income tax department may treat the return as defective under Section 139(9) and issue a notice requiring correction within a specified time. In such cases, the return is not processed until the defects are rectified.
  • Keep investment proofs and deduction documents ready: Taxpayers planning to claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, HRA, education loan interest, or other exemptions should keep supporting documents such as insurance receipts, rent receipts, ELSS investment proofs, and loan certificates available while filing ITR.
  • File your ITR and then e-verify it: If a taxpayer fails to e-verify their ITR after filing it, their return is treated as not filed. Taxpayers can e-verify their returns online using Aadhaar OTP, EVC, net banking and digital signature certificate (DSC). You can also do it offline via ITR-V.

Types of ITR forms and who files what

There are several ITR forms, meant for taxpayers with different income profiles and investments in assets.

  • ITR-1 form: This form should be filed by salaried individual with income up to 50 lakh from two house property, salary or pension, and other sources such as interest, dividend, and family pension or agricultural income up to 5,000. Long-term capital gains up to 1.5 lakh can also be reported, provided there are no brought forward or carry forward capital losses.
  • ITR-2 form: Individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income. Income exceeding the conditions in ITR-1, and comes from multiple house properties, higher capital gains or foreign assets and income. NRIs can also file this form.

Also Read | Income-tax returns: All you need to know about ITR-4 Sugam online
  • ITR-3 form: It is applicable for individuals and HUFs having income from a proprietary business or profession. It is applicable when the taxpayer maintains regular books of accounts and total income exceeds 50 lakh.
  • ITR-4 form: This form should be used by resident individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to 50 lakh and having business or professional income under the presumptive taxation scheme as per Sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE along with salary, one house property and other source of incomes.
  • ITR-5 form: This form is meant for a specific class of taxpayers, such as a Firm, LLP, AOP, among others.

What happens if you fail to file ITR within the deadline?

If you missed the original deadline for filing tax return, there's still an option left. A belated income tax return is one filed after the last date but before 31 December 2025. However, it attracts a late fee of 5,000 and deprives the taxpayer of carrying forward losses.

Also Read | Missed filing ITR in previous years? What taxpayers can still do

Belated return is different from updated return. Updated return (ITR-U) was introduced in the Finance Act 2022. With ITR-U, taxpayers can correct tax filing errors, add omitted income, or rectify misreporting.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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