ITR filing 2026: 5 key points that first-time taxpayers should know

Filing an income tax return (ITR) for the first time can feel confusing, especially with different ITR forms and new compliance rules. Many first-time taxpayers often rely on entirely pre-filled data or choose the wrong form without understanding whether it matches their income profile.
If there are mismatches or missing details in your return, it can delay your tax refund and may even attract penalties or notices from the income tax department, hence its crucial to report everything properly. For salaried taxpayers who are not required to undergo an audit, the deadline to file ITR for the financial year 2025–26 (AY 2026–27) is 31 July 2026, unless extended.
Four easy steps first-time taxpayers should follow while filing their income tax returns for FY 25-26 (AY 26-27)
There are several ITR forms, meant for taxpayers with different income profiles and investments in assets.
If you missed the original deadline for filing tax return, there's still an option left. A belated income tax return is one filed after the last date but before 31 December 2025. However, it attracts a late fee of ₹5,000 and deprives the taxpayer of carrying forward losses.
Belated return is different from updated return. Updated return (ITR-U) was introduced in the Finance Act 2022. With ITR-U, taxpayers can correct tax filing errors, add omitted income, or rectify misreporting.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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