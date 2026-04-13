ITR filing 2026: 9 deductions salaried individuals can avail to reduce capital gains tax

ITR Filing: The tax season has officially started now with the Income Tax Department recently notifying the Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for AY 2026-27 for ITR filing. Salaried and individual taxpayers are required to file their ITRs by 31 July, 2026, for AY 2026-27.
Salaried taxpayers will be able to file their taxes once they receive their Form 16 by 15 June, 2026. As we enter the ITR filing season, it is important to know that the tax laws of India still allow you to claim deductions against capital gains.
Using these deductions, taxpayers can effectively reduce the amount of tax they are paying to the government. Certain deductions can also be claimed under various sections of the Income Tax Act in cases of capital gains incurred by the taxpayer. However, it must be noted that these deductions have strict terms and conditions.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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