ITR filing 2026: 9 deductions salaried individuals can avail to reduce capital gains tax

ITR Filing: Salaried taxpayers will be able to file their taxes once they receive their Form 16 by 15 June, 2026. As we enter the ITR filing season, it is important to know that the tax laws of India still allow you to claim deductions against capital gains.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated13 Apr 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Certain deductions can also be claimed under various sections of the Income Tax Act
Certain deductions can also be claimed under various sections of the Income Tax Act

ITR Filing: The tax season has officially started now with the Income Tax Department recently notifying the Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for AY 2026-27 for ITR filing. Salaried and individual taxpayers are required to file their ITRs by 31 July, 2026, for AY 2026-27.

Salaried taxpayers will be able to file their taxes once they receive their Form 16 by 15 June, 2026. As we enter the ITR filing season, it is important to know that the tax laws of India still allow you to claim deductions against capital gains.

Using these deductions, taxpayers can effectively reduce the amount of tax they are paying to the government. Certain deductions can also be claimed under various sections of the Income Tax Act in cases of capital gains incurred by the taxpayer. However, it must be noted that these deductions have strict terms and conditions.

Also Read | Should I pay tax when short-term capital gains are my only income?

What are the tax deductions allowed against capital gains?

  1. Deduction under Section 48 (i): Section 48(i) of the Income Tax Act allows deduction against any expenditure incurred exclusively and wholly linked to the transfer of capital assets.
  2. Deduction under Section 48(ii): Deduction under this section is allowed against acquiring a long-term capital asset and any improvement on it, including the indexed costs of acquisition as well as improvement.
  3. Deduction under Section 54: This deduction is allowed when an individual or HUF claims exemptions on long-term capital gains (LTCG) from selling a residential house and reinvesting the gains for purchasing or constructing a new residential house. However, there are certain limitations.
  4. Deduction under Section 54B: Exemptions are allowed when capital gains from the transfer of agricultural land are used by an individual, their parents or by an HUF for reinvestment in other land for agricultural purpose. This is also subject to some conditions.

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  • Deduction under Section 54D: This is done when capital gains on compulsory acquisition of land are used to purchase or construct on other land.
  • Deduction under Section 54EC: This deduction is allowed when the long term capital gain incurred by transferring a land or a building is reinvested for the purchase of bonds of NHAI, REC, or any other notified bond.
  • Deduction under Section 54EE: Section 54EE of the Income Tax Act, 1961, provides exemptions on long-term capital gains (LTCG) invested in notified units of specified funds. Taxpayers can claim exemption up to 50 lakh within 6 months of transfer
  • Deduction under Section 54F: Under this section, taxpayers can claim deductions if the net consideration on transfer of a long-term capital asset, other than a residential house, is reinvested in a residential house. However, there are certain terms and conditions related to this section.
  • Deduction under Section 54GB: Section 54GB of the Income Tax Act provides an exemption of capital gains arising out of the sale of residential property on investing the same in shares of startup company or an eligible company. Taxpayers are required to make this investment before the due date of ITR filing and the company/startup must use the invested amount for buying specified new assets within 1 year from the date of subscription.

Key Takeaways
  • Salaried taxpayers must file ITR by July 31, 2026, and can start after receiving Form 16 by June 15, 2026.
  • The Income Tax Act provides specific deductions to help reduce capital gains tax, but they come with strict terms and conditions.
  • Being informed about available deductions can significantly enhance tax savings and financial planning.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

Form 16Itr-filingIncome Tax Return
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