ITR filing 2026: Beyond Form 16 — avoid these costly income tax compliance mistakes

Income tax return (ITR) filing for salaried individuals is no longer a simple, automated ritual. While Form 16 remains a foundational document, the Income Tax Department's reliance on extensive digital tracking through Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), and the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) has shifted the compliance landscape. Today, the government monitors a vast array of financial footprints—ranging from high-value transactions to offshore investments. Consequently, even minor discrepancies or accidental omissions can trigger tax notices, unexpected liabilities, interest, and steep penalties.
Salaried workers who have switched employers, selected a suboptimal tax regime, claimed unsupported deductions, or omitted capital gains face heightened financial risks. Navigating the filing process successfully requires steering clear of several critical errors.
A frequent mistake among employees is assuming Form 16 captures their entire financial profile. While it accurately logs salary income and employer-deducted tax (TDS), it frequently omits outside revenue streams. Taxpayers must actively account for fixed deposits and savings interest, dividends, freelance earnings, capital gains, and rental income. Cross-referencing Form 16 against bank statements, investment portfolios, AIS, and Form 26AS is essential to eliminate discrepancies before submission.
Failing to run a side-by-side calculation between the old and new tax regimes often leads to inflated tax bills. The new regime boasts lower slab rates but strips away standard exemptions such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), and deductions under Chapter VI-A (such as Sections 80C and 80D). Choosing the optimal path requires a comprehensive evaluation of your salary structure, personal investments, and home loan interest liabilities.
Taxpayers must only claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, and 80G if the actual investments or payments were completed within the legal financial year. A common trap involves claiming deductions based on "proposed investments" declared to employers during the year, which the employee subsequently forgot to finalise. This leads to inflated deduction claims that invite future tax demands.
Investing in mutual funds, stocks, real estate, or Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) adds complexity to tax returns. Capital gains demand precise segregation based on holding periods, asset types, acquisition costs, and indexation benefits. Miscalculating short-term or long-term gains, or misapplying grandfathering provisions, regularly results in substantial reassessment demands.
Lump-sum receipts—such as joining or retention bonuses, salary arrears, severance packages, and Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) compensation—carry distinct tax implications. Failing to analyse and apply the correct tax treatment to these specific, high-value payments frequently triggers system mismatches.
Resident taxpayers face strict mandates to disclose all global income and offshore assets. This includes overseas bank accounts, foreign ESOPs or Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) common in multinational startups, and signing authorities abroad. Under the Black Money Act of 2015, failing to declare these assets—even if they generate no taxable income in India—carries severe criminal prosecution risks and a mandatory penalty of ₹10 lakh.
Inaccurate bank details, mismatched PAN linkages, or neglecting the account pre-validation process will halt tax refunds. Taxpayers should meticulously confirm their account numbers, IFSC codes, and validation status to prevent the administrative delays associated with filing formal refund reissue requests.
Filing your return is legally incomplete without timely verification. Taxpayers must finalise the process using methods such as net banking, a demat account, or a signed physical copy sent via post. Unverified returns are eventually declared invalid, causing taxpayers to forfeit their refunds and face the legal consequences of non-filing.
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