ITR filing 2026: Can professionals and business owners change their tax regime every year?

The new tax regime is now the default option for taxpayers, but salaried individuals can still choose between the old and new tax regimes every year based on which one helps them lower their tax liability.
The rules, however, are more restrictive for taxpayers with business or professional income. While they can opt to change their tax regime, they cannot do so as frequently as salaried individuals.
Taxpayers with business or professional income filing ITR-3, ITR-4 (under the presumptive taxation scheme), or ITR-5 can opt out of the default new tax regime and vice versa by filing Form 10-IEA.
However, unlike salaried taxpayers, this option can be exercised only once. This means if that if a taxpayer switches from the new tax regime to the old tax regime, they cannot opt for the new tax regime again as long as they continue to have business or professional income.
The same rule and process applies to presumptive taxpayers as well. The presumptive taxation scheme allows freelancers, professionals and small businesses to declare income as a fixed percentage of their turnover without requiring to maintain detailed books of accounts.
This crucial caveat makes the decision to opt out of the new tax regime an important one, as it may have long-term tax implications.
The income tax return (ITR) deadline for business owners and professionals for Assessment Year 2026-27 (FY 2025-26) depends on whether a tax audit is required or not. Here are the due dates applicable in different cases:
You can complete your filing via the income tax department e-filing portal by logging in using your user ID and password.
A taxpayer is generally advised to choose an income tax regime based on their income profile and what would benefit them the most. This choice significantly impacts your tax liability, so it's essential to understand the differences.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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