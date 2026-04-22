ITR filing 2026: Can super senior citizens avoid filing income tax? Exemptions, conditions and rules explained

As the ITR filing season for AY 2026-27 approaches, not all super senior citizens (those aged 80 and above) are required to file an income tax return. The Income Tax Act, 1961, provides a limited exemption under Section 194P, but only if the individual meets specific conditions.

“Super senior citizens are generally not exempt from income tax filing requirements. However, limited relaxations are available,” said Siddharth Maurya, founder and managing director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited. Here's a breakdown of who can skip filing and other rules for super senior citizens.

Who is exempt from filing ITR, and what other provisions are there? Complete exemption from filing an income tax return is available under Section 194P of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for certain resident senior citizens aged 75 years and above, provided they meet certain conditions such as having only pension and interest income from the same ‘specified bank’ as notified by the central government, according to the Income Tax Department.

“If the super seniors meet the requirements under the aforementioned section, they submit their declaration to the bank, and the bank will compute the tax on the gross income, deduct the tax from it and will not require the super seniors to file the income tax return,” he said.

Once the specified bank deducts tax for senior citizens aged 75 or above, there will be no requirement to file income tax returns.

Separately, resident super senior citizens also have the option of offline (paper) filing instead of e-filing, offering an alternative compliance route for those who may not be comfortable with digital processes, according to Maurya.

Meanwhile, income tax filing is still a manual process; filing through the bank, hiring a professional, or any other method will not exempt super seniors from the annual income tax filing, according to the expert.

Benefits of Section 194P of the I-T Act Section 194P of the Income Tax Act has shifted the burden of filing an Income Tax return from the super-senior citizen to the bank, Maurya said. “This change has reduced the compliance requirement. Now, instead of filing an income tax return, the super-senior citizen can, year after year, provide a declaration of income and the deduction for that year to a specific bank.”

The 'specified bank' will then determine the total income for that year, account for the deduction and any eligible rebate, and, if needed, tax it, which will then be auto-deducted. After the auto tax deduction is complete, the super-senior citizen will not have to file any income tax return.

What happens if you have multiple sources of interest income? According to the expert, if a super senior citizen has multiple bank accounts or multiple sources of interest income, the taxpayer will not be eligible to avail of the benefit under Section 194P of the Income Tax Act.

The provision requires that both pension and interest incomes must be exclusively from the same bank. If a senior citizen accumulates interest from multiple banks or from post office schemes or from other instruments, they are outside the ambit of this provision and are required to file an income tax return under the specified rules.

Can even a small source of outside income change ITR rules for you? Taxpayers must also note that income from any other source, no matter how small, such as from rent, capital gains or dividends, renders the super senior citizen ineligible for relief under Section 194P of the Income Tax Act.

“This provision caters only to taxpayers with simple income. The moment any other income becomes available, the bank would not have sufficient information to compute and withhold the proper tax, and the citizen must file an income tax return if the person’s income exceeds the basic limit of exemption. This is a critical benefit, and the taxpayer should consider and evaluate all his or her sources of income, and assume nothing,” Maurya said.

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Understanding these rules and provisions has made it easier for senior and super senior citizens to make tax decisions and comply with Income-tax rules more efficiently over the years. The last date to file ITR for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is 31 July 2026, for individuals and HUFs not requiring an audit. For audit cases, the deadline is 31 October 2026.