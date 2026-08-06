ITR filing 2026: Can you claim a tax refund if you missed the 31 July deadline?

If you missed the July 31 income tax return (ITR) filing deadline, it does not mean that you lost the opportunity to recover excess tax deducted through TDS, self-assessment tax or advance tax. This is because the income tax law allows taxpayers file their return even if the deadline is gone.

Taxpayers who have not filed their return within the original due date can still file a belated return within December 31, 2026. If the return shows that excess tax has been paid, the income tax department can still process the refund after verifying the details given by the taxpayer.

The key point is that a refund claim is linked to filing a valid ITR. As long as you file the applicable return within the allowed time and provide correct bank account and tax details, you will still be able to receive the refund that is due to you.

The tax refund may be delayed Those expecting a tax refund are usually advised to file their returns on time as later there are chances of it getting delayed.

While a belated return may still be eligible for a refund, filing before the due date helps ensure the refund is processed sooner.

Also Read | ITR processed but refund not received? Here are most common reasons

The refund processing by the tax department begins only after the taxpayer e-verifies the return. Usually, it takes about four to five weeks for the refund to be credited to the taxpayer's account, according to official information on the income tax department's website.

Taxpayers must also note that If you have an unpaid tax demand from a previous year, the tax department can recover it by adjusting any refund that becomes payable to you. As a result, the refund you are expecting for AY 2026-27 could be partially reduced or completely absorbed against dues from previous years.

Consequences of filing belated return Filing a belated return is allowed, but it is not completely free of consequences. Taxpayers with total income above ₹5 lakh should pay a late filing fee of up to ₹5,000 and those with an income of up to ₹5 lakh, the maximum fee is ₹1,000.

If you have outstanding tax dues and yet fail to file your ITR by the due date, then you will have to pay interest under the Section 234A of the Income-tax Act.

A simple interest of 1% per month or part of the month is charged on the unpaid tax amount. The interest is calculated from the applicable ITR due date for the relevant financial year until the date the return is actually filed.

Pre-requisites for receiving refund To receive an income tax refund, taxpayers must ensure that certain conditions are fulfilled. The income tax department processes refunds only after the return is filed correctly and the taxpayer’s PAN, Aadhaar and e-filing account details are properly linked and active. Here's what you need:

Valid User ID and Password

PAN is linked with the Aadhaar number

ITR filed claiming a refund What happens if you miss the belated return? If the deadline for filing a belated return also passes, taxpayers can no longer use that route to claim a refund. At that stage, the last remaining option for most taxpayers is filing an updated return (ITR-U).

An updated return can be filed if a taxpayer fails to file their tax return by its due date and missed the deadline for filing belated return as well. It can also be used in cases where a taxpayer had made an error or forgot to declare certain income details in their original, belated or revised return.

It can be filed within four years from the end of the relevant assessment year. You can file ITR-U for preceding 4 assessment years (48 months). For FY 2024-25, ITR-U can be filed between 1st April 2026 to 31st March 2030.