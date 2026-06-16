ITR filing 2026: Do influencers have to pay tax on gifts, freebies and barter collaborations?

Social media content creation has become a full-fledged profession now and many creators are earning more than just cash payments from brands. Free products, sponsored trips, luxury stays, event invitations and barter collaborations have become common forms of compensation for influencers across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
While such benefits may not involve a direct transfer of money, they can still have tax implications. If a brand is giving an influencer any product, service, trip, or other non-cash benefit as part of a collaboration, promotion or business activity, then the value of such a good or service will be taxable as per income tax law, according to three experts who spoke to Mint.
The taxable value is usually the fair market value of the benefit received. If the brand sells the product directly, the normal selling price is generally a reasonable benchmark, said Chandni Anandan, tax expert at Cleartax.
“If it is a service or a barter deal, the value should be based on the commercial value of what was received. If the influencer receives something and provides promotional services in return, both sides should be valued properly and recorded in the books,” she noted.
Adding to that point, Ritika Nayyar, Partner at Singhania & Co. noted that such products and services are not taxable if the total value of gifts received stays under ₹50,000 in a year. The same exemption is applicable if you formally return the item to the brand after the promotion.
To determine the exact taxable value of these barter products or services, a taxpayer must rely on the valuation guidelines outlined by the tax department, according to Nayyar. Here's how taxes are determined in such cases:
Any income from brand collaborations or promotions must be reported under the head "“Profits and Gains from business or profession” and ITR 3 shall be applicable for influencers who maintain books of accounts and do not opt for presumptive taxation, SR Patnaik, Partner and head of taxation at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
On the other hand, ITR 4 shall be applicable for influencers opting for presumptive taxation regime, he noted.
Yes, in many cases they do. Where applicable, Section 393 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 requires a brand to deduct tax on benefits or perquisites arising from business or profession, including non-cash benefits. The corresponding provision under the old Income Tax Act, 1961 was Section 194R.
“The obligation depends on the facts, the nature of the benefit, and whether the prescribed threshold and conditions are satisfied. So brands should not assume that only cash payments trigger TDS,” Chandni said.
Influencers are generally required to maintain books of account supported by collaboration agreements, invoices, bank statements, and records evidencing the fair market value of any products received in kind, Patnaik said.
Meanwhile, if the taxpayer opted for the presumptive taxation scheme, the obligation to maintain detailed books is dispensed with, though it remains prudent to retain basic records such as agreements and invoices which may be required to be produced in the event of scrutiny, the tax expert noted.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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