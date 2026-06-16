ITR filing 2026: Do influencers have to pay tax on gifts, freebies and barter collaborations?

Social media content creation has become a full-fledged profession now and many creators are earning more than just cash payments from brands. Free products, sponsored trips, luxury stays, event invitations and barter collaborations have become common forms of compensation for influencers across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

While such benefits may not involve a direct transfer of money, they can still have tax implications. If a brand is giving an influencer any product, service, trip, or other non-cash benefit as part of a collaboration, promotion or business activity, then the value of such a good or service will be taxable as per income tax law, according to three experts who spoke to Mint.

How are freebies and barter receipts valued for tax purposes? The taxable value is usually the fair market value of the benefit received. If the brand sells the product directly, the normal selling price is generally a reasonable benchmark, said Chandni Anandan, tax expert at Cleartax.

“If it is a service or a barter deal, the value should be based on the commercial value of what was received. If the influencer receives something and provides promotional services in return, both sides should be valued properly and recorded in the books,” she noted.

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Adding to that point, Ritika Nayyar, Partner at Singhania & Co. noted that such products and services are not taxable if the total value of gifts received stays under ₹50,000 in a year. The same exemption is applicable if you formally return the item to the brand after the promotion.

⁠To determine the exact taxable value of these barter products or services, a taxpayer must rely on the valuation guidelines outlined by the tax department, according to Nayyar. Here's how taxes are determined in such cases:

If the brand went out and purchased that luxury item specifically for your campaign, the taxable value is the exact purchase price paid by the brand.

If the brand manufactured the luxury item themselves, the value is calculated based on the retail price they normally charge their everyday consumers.

If neither case cleanly applies, you must use the standard Fair Market Value of the product or service, though it is highly beneficial to cross-verify this against your Form 26AS, as the brand will declare this exact amount when they file their quarterly TDS (tax deducted at source) returns. How do you report such income in the ITR? Any income from brand collaborations or promotions must be reported under the head "“Profits and Gains from business or profession” and ITR 3 shall be applicable for influencers who maintain books of accounts and do not opt for presumptive taxation, SR Patnaik, Partner and head of taxation at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

On the other hand, ITR 4 shall be applicable for influencers opting for presumptive taxation regime, he noted.

Do brands deduct TDS on non-cash benefits? Yes, in many cases they do. Where applicable, Section 393 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 requires a brand to deduct tax on benefits or perquisites arising from business or profession, including non-cash benefits. The corresponding provision under the old Income Tax Act, 1961 was Section 194R.

“The obligation depends on the facts, the nature of the benefit, and whether the prescribed threshold and conditions are satisfied. So brands should not assume that only cash payments trigger TDS,” Chandni said.

What documents should be kept for proving the authenticity of such income? Influencers are generally required to maintain books of account supported by collaboration agreements, invoices, bank statements, and records evidencing the fair market value of any products received in kind, Patnaik said.