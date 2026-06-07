ITR filing 2026: Don't forget to report your cryptocurrency gains — Tax rules explained

As investors seek higher returns and diversify their portfolios, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a popular investment option, offering decentralised and border-less transactions. While digital asset can be legally traded, bought and sold in India, they are not recognised as legal tender.
Despite this distinction, investors who earn gains from cryptocurrency transactions are required to comply with the applicable tax and reporting rules. This means the profits are taxed at a prescribed rate and a tax resident must also report these gains while filing their income tax return (ITR).
Any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs are taxed at a flat rate of 30% (plus 4% cess) irrespective of whether the income is treated as capital gains or business income. This tax rate applies to both short-term and long-term capital gains.
Additionally, a 1% TDS is also charged when a crypto asset is transferred, which refers to a change in ownership, not just a transfer from one wallet to another. The aim of charging a 1% TDS on transfers is to track purchases of crypto assets and keeping a record of transaction details.
The following transaction undertaken using cryptocurrency is subjected to taxation under the income tax law:
According to ClearTax, TDS on crypto transfers is no applicable if total sales during the year do not exceed ₹10,000. For individuals or Hindu undivided families (HUFs) with business turnover up to ₹1 crore ( ₹50 lakh for specified professions), this exemption threshold is ₹50,000 per financial year.
If you have earned gains from selling your cryptocurrency holdings, then such an income must be disclosed under Schedule VDA while filing your ITR. The tax treatment and reporting requirements depend on the nature of the transaction and the type of income earned from the virtual digital asset.
You must noted that gifting of digital assets will attract tax in the hands of the receiver. Another key rule is that any loss arising from the sale of digital assets cannot be set-off against any other income, not even income from other digital currencies. This is a provision that is available to equities.
Calculating tax on cryptocurrency can become complex for investors who have a large amount of transactions in different exchanges and wallets. In such cases, crypto bookkeeping software can help to manage your assets by consolidating transactions, automatically identifying activities such as deposits, withdrawals, trades and staking income, and generating reports for capital gains and holdings.
However, investors should still classify uncategorised entries and verify that their closing balances match their actual crypto holdings before finalising their tax calculations, according to ClearTax.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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