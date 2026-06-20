ITR filing 2026 for pensioners: Health insurance, bank interest — These key deductions can reduce your tax outgo

Filing an income tax return (ITR) is an important annual exercise for taxpayers, and this obligation does not just end with retirement. Many pensioners continue to earn income through pensions, fixed deposits, savings accounts, and other investments even after they stop receiving a regular salary.
All of the income sources mentioned above are taxable. However, pensioners claim certain deductions under the income tax law that can help in lowering their tax bill. For Assessment Year 2026-27 (FY 2025-26), pensioners can choose between multiple ITR forms depending on their income profile.
Most tax deductions available to pensioners can be claimed only under the old tax regime. Tax payers opting for the new tax regime are not eligible to claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, 80DDB and 80TTB. However, the standard deduction remains available under the new regime.
Additionally, resident individuals opting for the new tax regime may be eligible for a tax rebate under Section 87A if their taxable income falls within the prescribed threshold, reducing their tax liability further.
Pensioners can claim several deductions under the Income Tax Act, particularly if they opt for the old tax regime. These include:
Pensioners can claim a standard deduction from their pension income:
Since pension is taxed under the head "Income from Salary", pensioners are eligible for this deduction.
Senior citizens can claim deduction of up to ₹50,000 on interest earned from:
Deduction for health insurance premium:
Deduction on expenses incurred by an individual on himself or a dependent towards the treatment of specific diseases:
Under the Income Tax Act 2025, Section 80C has been restructured and combined under Section 123. It allows a maximum deduction of ₹1.5 lakh per financial year on eligible investments and expenditures, including:
Deduction on housing loan interest:
As per Section 208, Income Tax Act,1961 every person whose estimated tax liability for the year is ₹ 10,000 or more, shall pay advance tax.
But, Section 207, Income Tax Act,1961 gives relief from payment of advance tax to a resident senior citizen. Thus, such taxpayers not having any Income from business or profession, is not liable to pay advance tax.
Some other benefits include individuals aged 80 years or above can continue filing ITR-1 and ITR-4 through the paper mode if they are not comfortable with filing their tax returns online. In addition to that, banks have a higher threshold before deducting TDS on interest income of senior citizens.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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