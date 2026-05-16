ITR Filing 2026: Foreign assets in your portfolio? Here's why you should not miss Schedule FA disclosure

Many taxpayers hold investments in foreign stocks, ETFs, ESOPs, overseas bank accounts, and RSUs. In such cases, disclosure under Schedule FA while filing the income tax return (ITR) becomes important. Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) taxpayers are required to report foreign assets even if they generated little or no income during the financial year.

Filing incorrect disclosures in Schedule FA or missing it altogether may lead to scrutiny under the Black Money Act. Income tax authorities in India also receive overseas financial data through international reporting systems such as FATCA (foreign account tax compliance act) and CRS (common reporting standard), increasing compliance checks on foreign holdings.

What is Schedule FA and who needs to fill it? Schedule FA or ‘foreign assets’ is a mandatory disclosure section in the income tax return forms for resident taxpayers holding assets outside India during the financial year. It requires taxpayers to furnish details of overseas financial interests and accounts held during the relevant financial year.

This disclosure requirement only applies to individuals classified as Resident and Ordinarily Resident under the income tax rules. Meanwhile, Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Resident but Not Ordinarily Residents (RNORs) are exempt from reporting foreign assets in this schedule.

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If you invested funds in any foreign assets during financial year 2025-26, you should disclose such holdings in Schedule FA. They may include foreign shares, overseas ETFs or mutual funds, foreign bank accounts, stock options or ESOPs from foreign employers, among others.

What details need to be reported? As per income tax rules, taxpayers are required to disclose details such as the country where the asset is held, nature of asset, name and address of foreign institution, peak value of the asset during the year, income derived from it and the date of acquisition.

Even if you have no taxable income from foreign assets during a particular financial year, disclosure may still be mandatory to avoid scrutiny.

What happens if you fail to disclose foreign assets or do it incorrectly? If you provide incorrect information or fail to disclose details of your foreign assets, then you may face severe consequences or penalties or both. According to ClearTax, the penalties for failing to disclose or misrepresenting foreign assets in schedule FA of the ITR are as follows.

For every year that you do not disclose your foreign assets, you could face a penalty of ₹ 10 lakh.

10 lakh. Failing to report foreign assets while filing the ITR is considered a willful evasion of tax, and you might have to face imprisonment of up to 7 years.

Non-declaration also revokes your right to claim relief under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) for your foreign income.

The deadline for disclosing foreign assets in the income tax return is aligned with the regular income tax filing due date, which is typically 31 July of the assessment year unless extended by the government.