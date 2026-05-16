ITR Filing 2026: Foreign assets in your portfolio? Here's why you should not miss Schedule FA disclosure

Many taxpayers hold investments in foreign stocks, ETFs, ESOPs, overseas bank accounts, and RSUs. In such cases, disclosure under Schedule FA while filing the income tax return (ITR) becomes important. Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) taxpayers are required to report foreign assets even if they generated little or no income during the financial year.
Filing incorrect disclosures in Schedule FA or missing it altogether may lead to scrutiny under the Black Money Act. Income tax authorities in India also receive overseas financial data through international reporting systems such as FATCA (foreign account tax compliance act) and CRS (common reporting standard), increasing compliance checks on foreign holdings.
Schedule FA or ‘foreign assets’ is a mandatory disclosure section in the income tax return forms for resident taxpayers holding assets outside India during the financial year. It requires taxpayers to furnish details of overseas financial interests and accounts held during the relevant financial year.
This disclosure requirement only applies to individuals classified as Resident and Ordinarily Resident under the income tax rules. Meanwhile, Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Resident but Not Ordinarily Residents (RNORs) are exempt from reporting foreign assets in this schedule.
If you invested funds in any foreign assets during financial year 2025-26, you should disclose such holdings in Schedule FA. They may include foreign shares, overseas ETFs or mutual funds, foreign bank accounts, stock options or ESOPs from foreign employers, among others.
As per income tax rules, taxpayers are required to disclose details such as the country where the asset is held, nature of asset, name and address of foreign institution, peak value of the asset during the year, income derived from it and the date of acquisition.
Even if you have no taxable income from foreign assets during a particular financial year, disclosure may still be mandatory to avoid scrutiny.
If you provide incorrect information or fail to disclose details of your foreign assets, then you may face severe consequences or penalties or both. According to ClearTax, the penalties for failing to disclose or misrepresenting foreign assets in schedule FA of the ITR are as follows.
The deadline for disclosing foreign assets in the income tax return is aligned with the regular income tax filing due date, which is typically 31 July of the assessment year unless extended by the government.
If foreign assets were declared incorrectly or not declared at all, taxpayers have an opportunity to rectify the error by filing a revised or belated return by 31 December of the assessment year, subject to an applicable penalties.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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