ITR filing 2026: Here are the 7 income tax notices you may receive after filing your return and what they mean

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) does not always mark the end of the tax filing process. Even after submitting a return, taxpayers may receive communications from the Income Tax Department seeking clarification, highlighting discrepancies, or informing them about refunds, tax demands, or further verification.
Here is the list of 7 income tax notices you may receive after filing your ITR:
This is the most common communication issued after the Income Tax Department processes a return. It compares the taxpayer's return with the department's records and informs whether the return has been accepted, whether a refund is due, or whether additional tax is payable.
A notice under Section 139(9) is issued when the return contains errors that prevent it from being processed. Taxpayers generally get 15 days to correct and resubmit the return.
The department may seek additional information or supporting documents before completing the assessment. This notice may also be issued if a taxpayer has not filed the return despite being required to do so.
This notice indicates that the department has selected the return for detailed examination. It does not automatically imply tax evasion but requires taxpayers to substantiate the information reported in the return.
This notice is issued when the department believes certain income has not been reported or has escaped assessment.
A demand notice is issued when tax, penalty or interest remains payable after the department processes or assesses the return.
Instead of issuing a refund, the department may propose adjusting it against an outstanding tax demand from a previous assessment year.
|Notice
|Purpose
|Section 143(1)
|Return processing intimation
|Section 139(9)
|Defective return
|Section 142(1)
|Inquiry before assessment
|Section 143(2)
|Detailed scrutiny
|Section 148
|Income escaping assessment
|Section 156
|Demand notice
|Section 245
|Refund adjustment
Registered taxpayers can use the e-Proceedings facility on the e-filing portal to view and respond online to notices, intimations and other communications issued by the Central Processing Centre (CPC), the Assessing Officer or other Income Tax authorities.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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