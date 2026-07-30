ITR filing 2026: Here are the 7 income tax notices you may receive after filing your return and what they mean

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) does not always mark the end of the tax filing process. Even after submitting a return, taxpayers may receive communications from the Income Tax Department seeking clarification, highlighting discrepancies, or informing them about refunds, tax demands, or further verification.

Common income tax notices after ITR filing Here is the list of 7 income tax notices you may receive after filing your ITR:

1. Section 143(1): Intimation This is the most common communication issued after the Income Tax Department processes a return. It compares the taxpayer's return with the department's records and informs whether the return has been accepted, whether a refund is due, or whether additional tax is payable.

Key reasons Difference between the department's tax computation and the taxpayer's calculation

Tax credit mismatch

Interest under Sections 234B or 234C due to short payment of advance tax How to avoid it? Verify all income before filing

Match TDS with Form 26AS and AIS

Pay any remaining self-assessment tax before submitting the return 2. Section 139(9): Defective return A notice under Section 139(9) is issued when the return contains errors that prevent it from being processed. Taxpayers generally get 15 days to correct and resubmit the return.

Key reasons Filing the wrong ITR form

Missing mandatory schedules or disclosures

Incomplete income details

Mismatch between reported income and tax records How to avoid it? Choose the correct ITR form

Fill every applicable schedule

Review the return carefully before submission

Also Read | Filed ITR months ago? You still need to check these 7 things before 31 July

3. Section 142(1): Inquiry before assessment The department may seek additional information or supporting documents before completing the assessment. This notice may also be issued if a taxpayer has not filed the return despite being required to do so.

Key reasons Additional documents required

Clarification on income or deductions

Return not filed despite tax liability How to avoid it? File the return within the due date

Maintain supporting documents for deductions, exemptions and income

Ensure complete disclosures while filing 4. Section 143(2): Scrutiny notice This notice indicates that the department has selected the return for detailed examination. It does not automatically imply tax evasion but requires taxpayers to substantiate the information reported in the return.

Key reasons High-value financial transactions

Large deduction claims

Significant mismatch in reported information How to avoid it? Report all sources of income accurately

Keep documentary evidence for deductions and exemptions

Ensure information matches AIS, Form 26AS and other financial records 5. Section 148: Income escaping assessment This notice is issued when the department believes certain income has not been reported or has escaped assessment.

Key reasons Undisclosed income

New information received by the department indicating under-reporting How to avoid it? Report every source of income, including interest, dividends and capital gains

Review AIS before filing to identify any missing income 6. Section 156: Demand notice A demand notice is issued when tax, penalty or interest remains payable after the department processes or assesses the return.

Key reasons Additional tax payable after assessment

Interest or penalty imposed

Short payment of taxes How to avoid it? Calculate tax liability accurately

Pay advance tax and self-assessment tax on time

Respond promptly if any discrepancy is identified

Also Read | ITR filing 2026: Why 31 July deadline may not apply to all salaried taxpayers

7. Section 245: Refund adjustment notice Instead of issuing a refund, the department may propose adjusting it against an outstanding tax demand from a previous assessment year.

Key reasons Pending tax demand from an earlier year

Refund available for the current assessment year How to avoid it? Verify and clear outstanding tax demands, if valid

Regularly check the income tax portal for pending demands

Respond within the specified timeline if you disagree with the adjustment

Notice Purpose Section 143(1) Return processing intimation Section 139(9) Defective return Section 142(1) Inquiry before assessment Section 143(2) Detailed scrutiny Section 148 Income escaping assessment Section 156 Demand notice Section 245 Refund adjustment

How to respond to income tax notices? Registered taxpayers can use the e-Proceedings facility on the e-filing portal to view and respond online to notices, intimations and other communications issued by the Central Processing Centre (CPC), the Assessing Officer or other Income Tax authorities.