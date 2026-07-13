ITR filing 2026: Here's what happens if you miss the July 31 deadline — 1% monthly interest, late fee and more

The due date to file income tax return (ITR) for most individual taxpayers is July 31, 2026. If you miss the deadline, filing your tax return later could cost you more than you expect, especially if you have unpaid taxes.

In such cases, taxpayers are required to pay a late fee while submitting a belated return by December 31, 2026 and if you also have unpaid tax dues then interest on the outstanding amount may apply. Some other consequences may also be applicable depending on different case scenarios.

Late ITR fee penalty — who pays and how much? Under Section 234F of the Income-tax Act, taxpayers who miss the ITR filing deadline and submit a belated return are required to pay a late filing fee.

For the financial year 2025-26, the due date to file an ITR is 31 July 2026. If you miss the deadline, you can still file a belated return by 31 December 2026, but a late filing fee will apply as mentioned below:

₹ 5,000 if your total income exceeds ₹ 5 lakh.

5,000 if your total income exceeds 5 lakh. ₹ 1,000 if your total income is up to ₹ 5 lakh. The maximum penalty of ₹5,000 will be levied if you file your ITR after the due date but before December 31 for taxpayers with total income exceeding ₹5 lakh. However, taxpayers with total income not exceeding ₹5 lakh filing ITR after the due date will have to pay a penalty of ₹1,000.

Who pays 1% interest for missing ITR deadline? If you have outstanding tax dues and fail to file your income tax return by the due date may have to pay interest under the Section 234A of the Income-tax Act.

A simple interest of 1% per month or part of the month is charged on the unpaid tax amount. The interest is calculated from the applicable ITR due date for the relevant financial year until the date the return is actually filed.

Also Read | ITR filing 2026: Income tax penalties you should know before filing your ITR

Many taxpayers assume that filing an income tax return after the due date automatically attracts interest under Section 234A. However, that isn't always the case. In reality, the interest applies only when there is an outstanding tax liability on the taxpayer.

Other consequences of not filing ITR If the income tax officer finds that the taxpayer willfully failed to file a return even after issuing notices, then the concerned authority can initiate proceedings for prosecution against such a defaulter.

The imprisonment can be for a term of three months to two years with a fine, according to a Cleartax report. If the tax you owe to the income tax department is of substantial amount, the prosecution period may extend to seven years.

Missing the tax return deadline can have consequences beyond a late filing fee and interest. In most cases, taxpayers who file a belated return cannot carry forward certain losses to future years, meaning they lose the opportunity to set them off against future gains.