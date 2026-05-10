ITR filing 2026: How gains from crypto and foreign stocks are taxed in India; what happens if you fail to report it?

With more Indians investing in cryptocurrencies and overseas equities understanding the tax treatment of these assets has become crucial. Taxpayers earning earning profits from Bitcoin, Ethereum, US stocks, ETFs, or other foreign assets are required to disclose such income while filing their income tax returns (ITR) in the relevant financial year,
Failing to comply with the income tax regulations in India such as missing return deadlines, hiding income, or ignoring notices can attract steep penalties, heavy interest and potential prosecution. Hence, making accurate disclosure and tax calculation increasingly important during the filing season.
Profits from the sale of crypto assets are taxed at a flat rate of 30% under India’s virtual digital asset (VDA) rules. A 4% cess is also applicable, irrespective of whether the income is treated as capital gains or business income.
Crypto income may be classified as business income (ITR-3) or capital gains (ITR-2), depending on whether you have invested in cryptocurrency, or trading in crypto as a business activity, according to ClearTax. However, gains from cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets must be disclosed separately under Schedule VDA in the relevant ITR form.
Additionally, there is a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS), which is levied on all crypto transactions. However, TDS does not apply in the following cases:
The following transactions undertaken using cryptocurrency are taxable under Indian income tax laws:
In case, the virtual digital assets are received through gift or airdrop, then it must be classified under Income from Other Sources.
Investors much also note that if you incur losses from digital assets, they cannot be set-off against any other income, not even income from other digital asset. This is different from stocks, where capital losses can generally be adjusted against capital gains subject to specified tax rules.
Foreign stocks are taxed differently depending on the holding period and nature of gains. Investors also have to report foreign assets and overseas income separately in their ITR forms. Here's how profits from these stocks are taxed:
If you fail to report your gains from foreign stocks or provide incorrect information, then you will be subjected to steep penalties. For every year that you do not disclose your foreign assets, you could face a penalty of ₹10 lakh, according to ClearTax.
Any non-reporting of foreign assets while filing the ITR is considered a willful evasion of tax, and the defaulter may have to face imprisonment of up to 7 years. Additionally, you may also lose the ability to claim relief under the double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) on such foreign income if disclosures are not made appropriately.
In the case of crypto, if you fail to report and pay taxes on your gains, the Income Tax Department can impose a penalty equal to 50% to 70% of the tax due, along with interest on the unpaid amount, according to Mudrex.
Taxpayers may also receive notices from the Income Tax Department for non-disclosure or incorrect reporting of foreign assets and income. In cases where authorities determine deliberate tax evasion or wilful concealment, legal proceedings may be initiated, which can lead to prosecution and imprisonment under applicable laws.
Since exchanges operating in India comply with the country's tax laws, they may freeze or restrict accounts of users who fail to comply with tax regulations, meaning you may lose access to your funds, Mudrex said in a report.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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