ITR filing 2026: How to access interest certificate from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB and India Post

More than two crore income tax returns have been filed so far for AY 2026-27 as the ITR deadline draws closer. To avoid errors while reporting income, taxpayers must keep all their necessary documents ready before starting the filing process, including the interest certificate issued by their banks or post office.
The interest certificate provides a consolidated record of the interest earned on savings accounts, fixed deposits, recurring deposits and other eligible deposit schemes during the financial year. This ensures you do not miss reporting any interest income, helping you avoid penalties and other consequences that may arise if you file your tax return incorrectly.
An interest certificate is a formal document provided by your bank or post office that gives you a comprehensive look at the total interest you have earned on your deposits in a particular financial year.
Whether they are savings, fixed, or recurring deposits, you can get all the interest income related data in this one document.
A taxpayer can also get the loan interest certificate for the interest that they have paid on loans during a specific financial year. It includes important details such as your account number, the interest amount, the period covered and your name.
If you have deposits with SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) or India Post, you can download the interest certificate through their internet banking portal. Here's a step-by-step guide to accessing the document.
Step 1: Go to the SBI Personal Banking website and log in using your credentials
Step 2: From the top menu bar, navigate to ‘e-Services’ and click on it
Step 3: Select ‘My Certificates’ from the drop-down menu
Step 4: The click on the ‘Interest Certificate’ option
Step 5: Select the relevant financial year and submit the request
After following these steps, you will receive the option to either view or download the interest certificate in form of a PDF. The, you can click on download and save the interest certificate for ITR filing purposes.
Step 1: Go to the HDFC Bank NetBanking page and log in using your credentials
Step 2: Go to the accounts section
Step 3: Click on the download interest certificate option under quick links
Step 4: Choose the account, relevant financial year or the date range
After you follow these steps, click on the download option to save the certificate to your device and use it for ITR filing.
Step 1: Go to the ICICI Bank net banking page and log in using your credentials
Step 2: Click on the payments & transfer tab and then select the tax centre
Step 3: Click the download option under the interest certificate section
Step 4: Select your account number and the relevant financial year from the drop-down menu
Step 5: Then, you will be able to download the PDF to save the document to your device for ITR use.
Step 1: Log in to your PNB Internet Banking account
Step 2: Click on ‘Manage Accounts’
Step 3: Select ‘Deposit Accounts’
Step 4: Choose the relevant financial year and customer ID from the drop-down menu.
Step 5: Click on the Submit option.
Once done, the interest certificate will be displayed on the screen. You can download and save it from there.
Step 1: Visit the India Post Internet Banking portal and log in using your User ID and Password (ebanking.indiapost.gov.in)
Step 2: If you are not registered, then you can simply sign up for internet banking at your nearest post office
Step 3: Once logged in, locate the Accounts Tab on the dashboard
Step 4: Click on the Interest Certificate option listed under the Accounts Tab
Step 5: Choose the relevant account and financial year, if asked
Step 6: Click Download to generate and save the interest certificate
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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