ITR filing 2026: How to e-verify your return? 5 key points to know

As taxpayers prepare to file income tax returns, e-verification is essential for validity. Failure to e-verify may result in penalties or delayed refunds. Details here.

Eshita Gain
Updated25 May 2026, 11:03 PM IST
ITR filing 2026: How to e-verify your return? 5 key points to know
ITR filing 2026: How to e-verify your return? 5 key points to know

As the income tax filing season is now underway, many taxpayers are getting ready to submit their income tax returns (ITRs). But while most people focus on filing their return before the deadline, the process doesn't end there. The return is considered valid only after you e-verify it.

For salaried taxpayers who are not required to undergo an audit, the deadline to file ITR for the financial year 2025–26 (AY 2026–27) is July 31, 2026, unless extended. However, timelines can vary depending on specific taxpayer category.

If a taxpayer fails to do that, their ITR is treated as not filed, which can delay refunds or even lead to penalties in some cases. The process is now fully digital and can be completed in a few minutes using multiple methods.

Different ways to e-verify your ITR

At the outset, you should remember that taxpayers can e-verify their returns online using any of the following methods:

  • Aadhaar OTP: This is one of the easiest ways to e-verify an ITR, where taxpayers will received an one-time password on their Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Once you enter the OTP, your verification will be completed. This option should be used by those whose Aadhaar is linked with their PAN and registered mobile number.
  • EVC: You can e-verify your ITR by using the electronic verification code generated through your pre-validated bank account, demat account, or through ATM (offline method).
  • Net banking: Many banks allow users to verify their ITR directly through their online banking account. After logging in, taxpayers should navigate to the tax filing or e-verification section, which redirects them to the income tax portal to complete the process instantly.
  • Digital signature certificate (DSC): Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), and any individual or entity whose accounts are required to be audited under the income tax act requires to use this provision. In such cases, attaching a digital signature acts as proof and completes the verification process securely.
  • Physical ITR-V: This is the signed paper acknowledgement of your filed ITR. If you do not e-verify your return digitally, you must print the form, sign it with blue ink, and mail it via Speed Post to CPC Bangalore within 30 days of filing your return.

How will you know that e-verification is complete?

To verify the return, you need to log in to incometax.gov.in. You can now click on e-file, then income tax returns and then select e-verify returns.

Also Read | What happens if you file the wrong ITR form? Consequences and how to fix it

After you finish the e-verification process using either of the above mentioned methos, a message will be displayed along with a Transaction ID, and an email will be sent to your email ID registered with the e-Filing portal.

Taxpayers should also ensure that their mobile numbers and email addresses are updated on the income tax portal because OTP-based verification depends on these details. This would ensure that the e-verification is done seamlessly.

Who needs to file which ITR forms?

  • ITR-1 form: Salaried individual with income up to 50 lakh from one house property, salary or pension, other sources such as interest, dividend, and family pension or agricultural income up to 5,000.
  • ITR-2 form: Individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income. Income exceeding the conditions in ITR-1, and comes from multiple house properties, higher capital gains or foreign assets and income.
  • ITR-3 form: Individual or HUF with income from business or profession.
  • ITR-4 form: Taxpayers with presumptive income from business or profession.
  • ITR-5 form: For use by a firm, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), or Artificial Juridical Person (AJP).

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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