ITR filing 2026: How to e-verify your return? 5 key points to know

As the income tax filing season is now underway, many taxpayers are getting ready to submit their income tax returns (ITRs). But while most people focus on filing their return before the deadline, the process doesn't end there. The return is considered valid only after you e-verify it.
For salaried taxpayers who are not required to undergo an audit, the deadline to file ITR for the financial year 2025–26 (AY 2026–27) is July 31, 2026, unless extended. However, timelines can vary depending on specific taxpayer category.
If a taxpayer fails to do that, their ITR is treated as not filed, which can delay refunds or even lead to penalties in some cases. The process is now fully digital and can be completed in a few minutes using multiple methods.
At the outset, you should remember that taxpayers can e-verify their returns online using any of the following methods:
To verify the return, you need to log in to incometax.gov.in. You can now click on e-file, then income tax returns and then select e-verify returns.
After you finish the e-verification process using either of the above mentioned methos, a message will be displayed along with a Transaction ID, and an email will be sent to your email ID registered with the e-Filing portal.
Taxpayers should also ensure that their mobile numbers and email addresses are updated on the income tax portal because OTP-based verification depends on these details. This would ensure that the e-verification is done seamlessly.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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