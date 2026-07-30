ITR filing 2026: How to report capital gains from shares, mutual funds and ETFs to avoid tax notices

Taxpayers who have sold shares, mutual funds, or ETFs during FY 2025-26 need to ensure that their capital gains are accurately reported while filing their Income Tax Return (ITR).
The Income Tax Department cross-verifies these transactions using information available through brokers, depositories, and the Annual Information Statement (AIS). Even minor mismatches can invite scrutiny.
Here's what experts say about reporting capital gains in the ITR.
“Taxpayers with capital gains are generally required to file ITR-2. However, if taxpayers report capital gains and also report income from business and/or profession, the taxpayer will be required to file ITR-3,” said Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd.
For Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, the due date for filing ITR-2 is 31 July, while the due date for filing ITR-3 (non-audit) is 31 August.
According to Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments Expert, Navraj Global Advisors, capital gains must be reported under the “Capital Gains” schedule of the ITR.
Maurya mentioned that taxpayers should first determine the type of investment and its holding period before calculating the tax liability.
For listed equity shares, equity mutual funds, and equity ETFs:
“The capital gains should be reported in the Capital Gains schedule by providing details of each transaction or reporting cumulative transactions for the relevant period, along with sale proceeds, cost of acquisition, and the resulting capital gain or loss,” Maurya noted.
He added that taxpayers can also report eligible brought-forward capital losses to set them off against current-year capital gains.
Summing up the process, Shanker said, “the taxpayers should classify gains as short-term or long-term, compute the correct gain after considering the cost of acquisition and applicable provisions, and report them in the relevant schedule.”
According to Shanker, taxpayers should keep the following points in mind.
Taxpayers should not rely only on the P&L statement of a single broker while filing their ITR, according to Maurya. Even small mismatches between investment records and the Income Tax Department's data can trigger scrutiny.
He recommended the following reconciliation process before filing the ITR:
No.
If you purchased shares worth ₹3 lakh and their market value increased to ₹4 lakh by 31 March 2026, your broker may show an unrealised gain of ₹1 lakh. Since the shares have not been sold, this gain is not taxable.
Shanker said, “Only realised gains, i.e., gains from securities or mutual fund units actually sold or redeemed during the financial year, are taxable. Unrealised or mark-to-market gains on investments that continue to be held are not taxable and should not be reported as capital gains in the ITR.”
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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