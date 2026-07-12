ITR filing 2026: If your income exceeds ₹1 crore, this disclosure is mandatory

Taxpayers with a total income exceeding ₹1 crore have to adhere to an additional compliance requirement while filing their income tax return (ITR). Besides reporting their income, they must also disclose their assets and liabilities under Schedule AL of the relevant ITR form.
This step is particularly important because incorrect or incomplete disclosures can attract notices from the income tax department.
“Schedule AL applies to Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are required to file this return and whose total income exceeds Rs. 1 crore in the financial year. This schedule mandates disclosure of details related to assets and liabilities held at the end of the year," the tax department says on its website.
It also mentioned that this disclosure requirement is aimed at ensuring greater financial transparency and helping curb tax evasion.
Schedule AL applies to individual and HUF taxpayers filing ITR-2 (not having income from business and profession) and ITR-3 (having income from business and profession).
Meanwhile, companies filing ITR-6 are required to furnish details of their assets and liabilities through Schedule AL-1 and Schedule AL-2.
In this Schedule, the assessee must report the following assets:
Additionally, the assessee must disclose liabilities in relation to these assets:
For AY 2026-27, taxpayers should prepare a statement of their assets and liabilities as on 31 March 2026. This means the value to be reported in Schedule AL of the relevant ITR form should be based on the assets held and liabilities outstanding at the end of FY 2025-26.
Previously, there have been many instances where the taxpayers assets do not match with the income earned by them, according to a Cleartax report.
Schedule AL helps the income tax department verify whether a taxpayer's assets are consistent with the income they have reported. Hence, the disclosure was made mandatory for those with a total income exceeding ₹1 crore.
As mentioned in the Cleartax report, here are a few guidelines you must comply with while filing Schedule AL:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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