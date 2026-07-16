ITR Filing 2026: Income Tax Department Introduces New Secondary Address Field

Taxpayers filing income tax returns for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 will have to furnish an additional communication address while submitting their returns. The Income Tax Department has introduced a mandatory secondary address field across all Income Tax Return (ITR) forms, including ITR-1 to ITR-7, making it one of the notable changes in this year's filing process.

The new disclosure applies to salaried individuals, professionals, businesses, firms, LLPs, companies and trusts. While the department has not separately explained the reason for introducing the field, tax professionals say it aligns with the government's push to maintain more comprehensive taxpayer records and improve communication.

The secondary address is intended to capture an alternate address associated with the taxpayer, apart from the primary address disclosed in the return.

Which ITR forms include the new field? The secondary address field has been added under the personal or general information section of all notified ITR forms for AY 2026-27, including ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7.

The forms now require taxpayers to provide details of both a Primary Address and a Secondary Address for communication purposes.

The Income-tax Act does not define the term "secondary address", nor do the notified ITR forms specify what qualifies as one. However, the forms provide a separate field to capture an additional address, where applicable.

Having an alternate communication address could help reduce instances where notices or other tax communications fail to reach taxpayers because they have shifted residence or maintain multiple addresses for personal and business purposes.

Taxpayers who have only one address may provide the same address in both fields, if the filing utility permits.

What should taxpayers keep in mind while filing? Since the secondary address forms part of the return, taxpayers should ensure that the information entered is accurate and complete. Address details should include the correct house or flat number, street, locality, city, state and PIN code, wherever applicable.

If a taxpayer discovers that the address details furnished in the original return are incorrect, they can generally rectify the error by filing a revised return under Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act, subject to the prescribed conditions and timelines.

Taxpayers may also update their address details in their e-filing profile separately, where required.