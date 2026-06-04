The biggest tax filing mistake this year may be filing too early

The tax department has now released the ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 utilities. So technically, yes, you can already file your income tax return.
But should you?
Every year, the moment filing utilities go live, a familiar race begins. Taxpayers proudly announce that they have already filed their returns. Social media fills up with screenshots of successful submissions. Somewhere along the way, filing early started feeling like an achievement in itself.
Sadly, there are no prizes for filing first. But there can certainly be consequences for filing wrong.
When it comes to income tax returns, speed is not the goal. Accuracy is.
And for a surprisingly large number of taxpayers, filing immediately after utility release may actually create avoidable problems later.