The biggest tax filing mistake this year may be filing too early

Vijaykumar Puri
4 min read4 Jun 2026, 10:26 AM IST
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When it comes to income tax returns, speed is not the goal. Accuracy is.(Pixabay)
Summary
ITR utilities are now available, but Form 26AS, AIS and TIS data may still be updating. Filing too soon can trigger mismatches, revised returns and refund delays.

The tax department has now released the ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 utilities. So technically, yes, you can already file your income tax return.

But should you?

Every year, the moment filing utilities go live, a familiar race begins. Taxpayers proudly announce that they have already filed their returns. Social media fills up with screenshots of successful submissions. Somewhere along the way, filing early started feeling like an achievement in itself.

Sadly, there are no prizes for filing first. But there can certainly be consequences for filing wrong.

When it comes to income tax returns, speed is not the goal. Accuracy is.

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And for a surprisingly large number of taxpayers, filing immediately after utility release may actually create avoidable problems later.

Data lag

Just because the income tax portal is ready for filing does not mean your financial information ecosystem is fully updated. The two are very different things.

Your return depends on information flowing in from multiple external sources. Employers report salary and TDS details. Banks report interest income. Brokers and mutual funds report securities transactions. Other deductors upload TDS returns. All of this gradually flows into Form 26AS, AIS and TIS.

For deductors and information providers, the deadline to furnish information to the government is 31 May 2026. Updating individual taxpayer records does not happen overnight.

For many taxpayers, these records continue getting updated over the next few weeks.

This is where patience can save trouble.

Suppose you file your return immediately based on the information currently available. A few days later, your AIS gets updated with additional savings account interest, fixed deposit interest, dividend income or securities transactions that were not reflected earlier.

Your filed return may no longer perfectly match the department's information records.

Does that automatically create a major problem? No.

But it may result in mismatch communications, refund delays or the need to file a revised return. None of these are disastrous. They are simply irritating, time-consuming and often avoidable.

Reconciliation era

Many taxpayers still think of income tax filing as a standalone activity. It no longer works that way.

Modern tax compliance is increasingly data-driven and automated. The numbers reported in your return are continuously compared against information reported by employers, banks, mutual funds, brokers, registrars and other financial intermediaries.

That is why waiting for the data to stabilise often makes practical sense.

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This becomes even more important for taxpayers with relatively complex financial lives. Multiple bank accounts, capital gains, dividend income, freelance receipts, multiple employers, foreign assets, large investments or multiple TDS deductions all increase the possibility of incomplete reporting during the early phase of the filing season.

Hidden mismatches

Interestingly, this issue also affects many people who believe they had "no income" during the year.

A student, homemaker or unemployed individual may assume there is nothing to report. Yet the AIS may later reflect savings account interest, fixed deposit interest, mutual fund transactions, foreign remittances, high-value spending, sale of investments or TDS entries.

Filing too early without carefully reviewing these disclosures can still create unnecessary mismatches later.

On the other hand, some taxpayers can reasonably file earlier without much concern. A salaried employee with one employer, limited banking relationships, no capital gains and fully reflected TDS credits may face relatively lower reconciliation risk, provided all details are carefully verified.

Pre-filled trap

Even in such cases, blindly relying on pre-filled data is not wise.

Pre-filled information is a convenience feature, not a guarantee of completeness.

Before filing, taxpayers should ideally review Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, bank interest certificates, capital gains statements, dividend disclosures, TDS credits and deduction proofs carefully and in a reconciled manner.

A surprisingly large number of tax notices arise not because of tax evasion, but because of small mismatches and omissions.

An unreported savings account interest entry of a few thousand rupees. A missed FD interest figure. An incorrect TDS credit. A brokerage transaction that appears later in AIS.

Most of these issues are preventable with a little patience.

Patience pays

Historically, by mid-June or slightly later, reporting for a large section of taxpayers becomes materially more stable.

Of course, there is no universal cut-off date that guarantees perfection. Some entries may still update later depending on the deductor or institution involved.

But broadly speaking, filing after the reporting ecosystem settles tends to reduce reconciliation headaches significantly.

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This is also why taxpayers should resist the annual "file immediately" narrative.

There is a difference between procrastination and prudence.

Waiting sensibly for complete information is not delay. It is good compliance practice.

And perhaps that is the irony of tax season.

The people who quietly file later after reconciling everything properly are usually the ones who sleep peacefully afterwards.

The people racing to file first are often the same people logging in again weeks later to file revised returns.

Vijaykumar Puri is partner at VPRP & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants. Views are personal.

About the Author

Vijaykumar Puri

Vijaykumar Puri is a chartered accountant and Partner at VPRP & Co LLP, where he advises business owners on taxation, financial reporting, and strategic decision-making. An alumnus of the reputed Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, he is also a qualified Company Secretary and has a degree in law from the prestigious Government Law College, Mumbai.<br><br>His work goes beyond traditional compliance and he works closely with founders and promoters on improving profitability, strengthening financial controls, and preparing businesses for scale, investment, or exit. His areas of focus include valuation, transaction structuring, and interpreting financial data to support better business decisions.<br><br>Vijay writes regularly on personal finance, taxation, and business finance, with a focus on making complex topics simple and actionable for readers. His writing combines technical accuracy with real-world context, helping individuals and business owners avoid common financial mistakes and make informed decisions.

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