ITR filing 2026: Is it necessary to keep physical copies of digital tax documents? Expert explains

With advances in technology, improvements to the income tax website, and a year-over-year increase in the ease of tax submission, income tax filing continues to evolve, shifting towards paperless digital processing. Many taxpayers now doubt whether they are still required to maintain proper papers, i.e., physical copies of tax-related documents.

Starting from salary records, pension papers, and bank statements to investment proofs, along with the capital gains report and other similar important documents, are now generally generated digitally, with nearly no paper involved. This calls for guidance and clarification from tax experts on why documents must be kept in physical form at all, or only in digital form.

Taxpayers are not required to preserve every digital document To put this point clearly, tax experts and investment professionals believe that taxpayers are not required to print or preserve every digital document. Still, they should ensure that every digital record is stored safely and remains available whenever required. The key focus should be to be legally in a position to substantiate your case in the event of doubts, questions, queries, verification, or assessment proceedings.

CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, explained this idea clearly for taxpayers. “Taxpayers generally do not need to maintain physical copies of every digital document, as long as the records are stored securely and can be produced when required. It is still advisable to keep key supporting documents such as Form 16, bank statements, capital gains statements, and deduction proofs readily accessible in case the tax department seeks clarification or verification,” Anandan said.

This clearly means that all taxpayers can rely on digital records for routine tax compliance issues, as well as for any notices from the tax department, provided they are complete in all respects, can substantiate claims, and are maintained in an organised manner with effective backup of all important documents.

When you keep documents in a secure digital format, it can help make tax compliance easier, boost taxpayer confidence, and enable quick retrieval when responding to communications from the tax department.

Tax experts therefore advise taxpayers to preserve records of income, deductions, exemptions, investments, taxes paid, and major financial transactions to avoid complications later. While physical copies may not be necessary in every case, certain important documents should be retained carefully, especially those that support claims made in the ITR.

Core documents to focus on During the verification process, core documents such as Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS), banking statements, and investment-related proofs can help verify data and facts. In the case of businesses and professionals, many have additional record-keeping requirements under taxation laws, including maintaining books of accounts and supporting documents for prescribed periods.

As the ITR filing season for the assessment year 2026-27 continues to gain momentum, taxpayers should understand the nuances of proper tax submission, take guidance from certified tax professionals, collect all essential documents such as Form 16, past ITR details for matching data, current salary slips, and AIS, and ensure that they file correct, updated and accurate tax returns.

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