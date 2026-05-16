ITR filing 2026: Key documents you must keep ready before submitting your income tax return form

Filing your income tax return becomes much simpler when you have all the necessary documents in place beforehand. If you delay gathering paperwork until the last moment, it may result in error, missed deductions and unnecessary stress.
To avoid such issues while filing your ITR for the financial year 2025-26 (AY 2026-27), it is important to keep your income statements, tax-related documents, bank details, and investment proofs ready in advance.
The last date to file your ITR for the financial year 2025-26 is July 31, 2026, for individuals and most taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited. If you miss this due date, you can still file a belated return until December 31, 2026, but it will attract a late filing fee, depending on your income.
Here is the complete list of documents that you would require to ensure a smoother, faster and more accurate filing process:
The ITR form applicable depends on the type and amount of income of the taxpayer. Here are the different forms that are available on income tax portal and who should file them:
According to the Income Tax Department, taxpayers who have made mistakes in their original ITR can correct them and file Revised Returns. However, once the Revised Return is filed, all the details mentioned in it will replace the details in the original ITR that was submitted earlier.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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