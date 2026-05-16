ITR filing 2026: Key documents you must keep ready before submitting your income tax return form

Filing your income tax return is easier with all documents prepared in advance. Gather income statements, tax documents, and proofs before the deadline to avoid errors and late fees. Full list here.

Eshita Gain
Published16 May 2026, 05:22 PM IST
ITR filing 2026: Key documents you must keep ready before submitting your income tax return form
ITR filing 2026: Key documents you must keep ready before submitting your income tax return form

Filing your income tax return becomes much simpler when you have all the necessary documents in place beforehand. If you delay gathering paperwork until the last moment, it may result in error, missed deductions and unnecessary stress.

To avoid such issues while filing your ITR for the financial year 2025-26 (AY 2026-27), it is important to keep your income statements, tax-related documents, bank details, and investment proofs ready in advance.

The last date to file your ITR for the financial year 2025-26 is July 31, 2026, for individuals and most taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited. If you miss this due date, you can still file a belated return until December 31, 2026, but it will attract a late filing fee, depending on your income.

What documents you would need?

Here is the complete list of documents that you would require to ensure a smoother, faster and more accurate filing process:

  • PAN, Aadhaar and basic details: You must keep your Aadhaar ready, and ensure it is linked with PAN. A taxpayer should also verify their mobile number, email ID and current residential address as the income tax department may use these details for OTP verification.
  • Form 16 (now Form 130 but not applicable this year): Also known as the TDS certificate, it is provided by your employer (current and former if you changed jobs mid-year). It provides details such as your salary, deductions claimed, and exemptions availed, which are essential for filing ITR.
  • Form 26AS and AIS: Taxpayers can download these forms from the income tax portal. Form 26AS is your consolidated annual tax statement detailing TDS and TCS, whereas AIS provides a comprehensive view of your other financial transactions like share dealings and interest income. You must compare these statements with your own records before filing ITR.

Also Read | Mismatch in ITR? Here's how to address and correct it online
  • Interest certificates: Taxpayers should keep bank statements for all savings accounts and fixed deposits to accurately report interest income earned during the financial year. Banks also issue interest certificates for savings accounts, FDs, and other deposits.
  • Investment proofs: If you are eligible to claim deductions under the old tax tax regime, you should keep proofs of eligible investments and payments ready, including life insurance premium receipts, small-savings schemes deposits such as PPF and SSY, ELSS investments and home loan principal repayment details, among others. If you have already submitted the proofs to your employer, keep a copy of those records with you.
  • Rent receipts and HRA records: Rent receipts and a rent agreement are essential supporting documents if you want to claim house rent allowance (HRA) exemption. In addition, landlord details, including PAN, may be required if the annual rent exceeds 1 lakh, as per income tax rules.

Also Read | Sold property at a loss? Here’s how you can claim income tax relief this year
  • Capital gains report: For those who have transactions in shares, mutual funds, property, gold or other capital assets, its crucial to keep those payment statements ready and report it in the ITR accordingly.
  • Previous year ITR copy: Keep a copy of the previous year’s ITR that you filed as it may be useful if you want to carry-forward losses from stocks or property. Keeping a record of past disclosures may also help.
  • Other income proofs: If you have any income from freelance work, pension, dividends or rental income, then you must keep invoices for the same ready, in case it is applicable.

Which ITR form should you choose?

The ITR form applicable depends on the type and amount of income of the taxpayer. Here are the different forms that are available on income tax portal and who should file them:

  • ITR 1: Salaried individuals with earnings up to 50 lakh, and long-term capital gains up to 1.25 lakh.
  • ITR 2: Individuals or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income. Income from capital gains, multiple properties must be reported.
  • ITR 3: Income from business or profession.
  • ITR 4: Income from business and profession that does not exceed 50 lakh.
  • ITR 5: Firms, LLPs, AOPs, and BOIs
  • ITR 6: Companies
  • ITR 7: Charitable trusts

According to the Income Tax Department, taxpayers who have made mistakes in their original ITR can correct them and file Revised Returns. However, once the Revised Return is filed, all the details mentioned in it will replace the details in the original ITR that was submitted earlier.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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