ITR filing 2026: Preventive health checkups can help you save tax — here's how

The income tax return (ITR) filing deadline is nearly three weeks away and many taxpayers have started gathering documents and identifying deductions they can claim to lower their tax liability.
One such provision under Section 80D of the Income-tax Act is the deduction available for preventive health checkups. These routine medical visits not only help you protect your health but also offer a tax benefit.
However, taxpayers must note that deductions under Section 80D are available only under the old tax regime. Those opting for the new tax regime for AY 2026-27 or any subsequent assessment year cannot claim this deduction.
Expenses incurred on preventive health check-ups are eligible for a tax deduction of up to ₹5,000 in a financial year. This deduction covers routine screenings, doctor consultations, and diagnostic tests for yourself, your spouse, dependent children, as well as parents.
Under Section 80D of the Income-tax Act, individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs) can claim deductions of up to ₹25,000 for health insurance premiums paid for themselves, their spouse, and children. The deduction increases to ₹50,000 where the insured person is a senior citizen.
The ₹5,000 deduction for preventive health checkups is not an additional benefit. It is included within the overall Section 80D deduction limit and cannot be claimed separately over and above the applicable cap.
A preventive health check-up deduction is available under Section 126 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. It was introduced by the government in the financial year 2013-14 with an objective to encourage early detection and prevention of diseases by promoting regular health screenings.
To successfully claim this benefit, a taxpayer must know about these factors:
The income tax department prescribes different ITR filing deadlines for taxpayers depending on their income source, audit requirements, and business status. One should adhere to the due dates as not filing income tax return can attract penalties and interest if you have taxable income.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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