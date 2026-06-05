ITR filing 2026: Received dividend income or bonus shares? Here’s how they are taxed and reported

Many investors receive benefits from their stock holdings in the form of dividend income or bonus shares. While these may seem like attractive rewards, they come with certain tax implications that need to be considered while income tax returns. If you received any of these rewards in financial year 2025-26, then you must pay close attention to these details while filing ITR this year (AY 2026-27).
However, these benefits are not taxed in the same way. Dividend income is treated differently from bonus shares, even though both appear to be something that the company has given shareholders at no extra cost. Hence, you must understand how each is taxed and where it should be reported in your ITR, which would help you avoid errors and ensure tax compliance.
If you invest in equity shares, one way of earning income apart from capital gains is through the dividend that the company pays which is taxed in the hands of the investor and not the company.
Earlier investors or shareholders did not have to pay tax on it because the company declaring such a dividend already paid dividend distribution tax (DDT) before making the payment. However, this system was abolished under the Finance Act. 2020. Henceforth, all dividend received on or after 1 April 2020 is taxable in the hands of the investor.
As per latest income tax rules, such dividends are taxed at slab rates that are applicable to you. They must also be disclosed under income from other sources while filing tax return. Additionally, if the dividend received from a company exceeds ₹10,000, then the company will deduct a TDS (tax deducted at source) at 10% under Section 194 of the income tax act.
Bonus shares are not taxed when you receive them because you do not receive any cash in your account. The income tax act considers the acquisition cost of bonus shares to be zero.
In this case, since only shares were added to your demat account, their taxability does not arise just yet. However, when you sell them, the entire sale price is treated as a taxable capital gain, classified by how long you held the shares from the allotment date. Here's how capital gains from selling bonus shares are taxed and reported in ITR:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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