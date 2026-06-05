ITR filing 2026: Received dividend income or bonus shares? Here’s how they are taxed and reported

Investors receiving dividend income or bonus shares must consider tax implications while filing ITR. Dividends are now taxable in the hands of investors, subject to slab rates and TDS if over 10,000. Bonus shares are tax-free upon receipt but result in taxable capital gains upon sale. Details here.

Eshita Gain
Published5 Jun 2026, 08:57 PM IST
Received dividend income or bonus shares? Here’s how they are taxed and reported
Received dividend income or bonus shares? Here’s how they are taxed and reported

Many investors receive benefits from their stock holdings in the form of dividend income or bonus shares. While these may seem like attractive rewards, they come with certain tax implications that need to be considered while income tax returns. If you received any of these rewards in financial year 2025-26, then you must pay close attention to these details while filing ITR this year (AY 2026-27).

However, these benefits are not taxed in the same way. Dividend income is treated differently from bonus shares, even though both appear to be something that the company has given shareholders at no extra cost. Hence, you must understand how each is taxed and where it should be reported in your ITR, which would help you avoid errors and ensure tax compliance.

How is dividend income taxed and reported in ITR?

If you invest in equity shares, one way of earning income apart from capital gains is through the dividend that the company pays which is taxed in the hands of the investor and not the company.

Earlier investors or shareholders did not have to pay tax on it because the company declaring such a dividend already paid dividend distribution tax (DDT) before making the payment. However, this system was abolished under the Finance Act. 2020. Henceforth, all dividend received on or after 1 April 2020 is taxable in the hands of the investor.

Also Read | ITR: What is the income-tax slab for NRIs? Check surcharge rate, rebate here

As per latest income tax rules, such dividends are taxed at slab rates that are applicable to you. They must also be disclosed under income from other sources while filing tax return. Additionally, if the dividend received from a company exceeds 10,000, then the company will deduct a TDS (tax deducted at source) at 10% under Section 194 of the income tax act.

How are bonus shares taxed and reported in ITR?

Bonus shares are not taxed when you receive them because you do not receive any cash in your account. The income tax act considers the acquisition cost of bonus shares to be zero.

Also Read | Which ITR form is right for you? A simple guide to choosing one

In this case, since only shares were added to your demat account, their taxability does not arise just yet. However, when you sell them, the entire sale price is treated as a taxable capital gain, classified by how long you held the shares from the allotment date. Here's how capital gains from selling bonus shares are taxed and reported in ITR:

  • Short-term capital gains: They are taxed at a flat rate of 20% (for listed equity shares and equity mutual funds).
  • Longer-term capital gains: They are taxed at 12.5% (for listed equity shares and equity mutual funds). However, you are granted a tax exemption on the first Rs. 1.25 lakh of gains per financial year. Taxes only apply to the portion of your long-term profits exceeding this limit.
  • How to report in ITR: Investors must generally report short-term or long-term capital gains under ‘Schedule CG’ in ITR-2. However, resident individuals can use ITR-1 if their capital gains are LTCG of up tp 1.25 lakh during the financial year, provided they satisfy all other eligibility conditions and do not have capital losses to carry forward.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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