ITR filing 2026: Secondary address field is now mandatory — here's how it can help taxpayers

The income tax department has introduced a mandatory secondary address field (if applicable) across all income tax return forms for AY 2026-27, making it one of the most notable changes in this year's filing process.
This means taxpayers filing ITR for financial year 2025-26 will have to furnish an additional communication address, in addition to their primary address while submitting their returns. It applies to salaried individuals, professionals, businesses, firms, LLPs, companies and trusts.
The secondary address field has been added under the personal or general information section of all notified ITR forms for AY 2026-27, including ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7.
The Income-tax Act does not define the term "secondary address", nor do the notified ITR forms specify what qualifies as one. However, the forms provide a separate field to capture an additional address, where applicable.
While filing your ITR on the e-filing portal, you are required to first fill out the section of primary address. After that the portal prompts the taxpayer to specify where the secondary address is the same as the primary address.
If you click on "Yes", then the secondary address field will be automatically filled with the primary address details. However, if you select "No" then you will be asked to provide details of your secondary address.
Making the secondary address field mandatory is expected to make income tax reporting more accurate and reduce discrepancies. It can be particularly useful in the following situations:
Since the secondary address forms a crucial part of the ITR now, taxpayers should ensure that the information given is accurate and complete. Address details should include the correct house or flat number, street, locality, city, state and PIN code, wherever applicable.
Let's say you filed your tax return before the July 31, 2026 deadline but later discover that the address details furnished in the original return is incorrect.
In such cases then you still have the option to correct it by filing a revised return by March 31, 2027 under Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act. However, it's best to ensure that address details are complete and correctly entered in the original ITR to avoid the extra hassle.
The due date for those taxpayers filing ITR 1 (Sahaj) and ITR 2 is July 31, 2026. Meanwhile for individuals who have income from business but do not require an audit, the deadline is August 31, 2025.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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