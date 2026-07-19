ITR filing 2026: Secondary address field is now mandatory — here's how it can help taxpayers

The income tax department has introduced a mandatory secondary address field (if applicable) across all income tax return forms for AY 2026-27, making it one of the most notable changes in this year's filing process.

This means taxpayers filing ITR for financial year 2025-26 will have to furnish an additional communication address, in addition to their primary address while submitting their returns. It applies to salaried individuals, professionals, businesses, firms, LLPs, companies and trusts.

Which ITR forms include the new field? The secondary address field has been added under the personal or general information section of all notified ITR forms for AY 2026-27, including ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7.

The Income-tax Act does not define the term "secondary address", nor do the notified ITR forms specify what qualifies as one. However, the forms provide a separate field to capture an additional address, where applicable.

What to do if you don't have a secondary address? While filing your ITR on the e-filing portal, you are required to first fill out the section of primary address. After that the portal prompts the taxpayer to specify where the secondary address is the same as the primary address.

If you click on "Yes", then the secondary address field will be automatically filled with the primary address details. However, if you select "No" then you will be asked to provide details of your secondary address.

How this provision can help taxpayers? Making the secondary address field mandatory is expected to make income tax reporting more accurate and reduce discrepancies. It can be particularly useful in the following situations:

You have recently shifted houses or maintain multiple addresses for personal or professional reasons, making it easier for the I-T department to send notices and other communications to the correct address.

You own a house in a city, town, or village but stay in a rented house in the same area due to work, commuting, or other personal reasons.

You own a house with a home loan in one city but live in rented accommodation in another city and claim house rent allowance (HRA) under the old tax regime.

You live away from your permanent home for your work purposes and claim HRA on your rented accommodation. Since the secondary address forms a crucial part of the ITR now, taxpayers should ensure that the information given is accurate and complete. Address details should include the correct house or flat number, street, locality, city, state and PIN code, wherever applicable.

What to do if you made a mistake in filling address details in your ITR? Let's say you filed your tax return before the July 31, 2026 deadline but later discover that the address details furnished in the original return is incorrect.

In such cases then you still have the option to correct it by filing a revised return by March 31, 2027 under Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act. However, it's best to ensure that address details are complete and correctly entered in the original ITR to avoid the extra hassle.