ITR filing 2026: Sitharaman asks tax officials to let honest taxpayers correct genuine mistakes

With the July 31 income tax return (ITR) filing deadline approaching, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked the Income Tax Department to adopt a more taxpayer-friendly approach by allowing honest taxpayers to rectify bona fide errors while taking strict action against deliberate tax evasion.

Speaking at the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations in New Delhi on July 24, Sitharaman said tax authorities must distinguish between genuine mistakes and wilful tax evasion, stressing that enforcement powers should be exercised with humility and fairness. She said taxpayers should be viewed as partners in India's economic growth rather than merely assessees.

The remarks come at a time when millions of taxpayers are filing their returns before the July 31 deadline. According to the Finance Minister, more than 3.2 crore ITRs had been filed as of July 21, with over 94% verified and around 60% processed. The Income Tax Department's upgraded e-filing portal has also handled record traffic this filing season, processing more than one crore taxpayer interactions in a single day, with peak daily interactions touching 1.6 crore.

"Our approach should ensure convenience for the honest taxpayer, an opportunity to correct bona fide errors and firm consequences for deliberate evasion," Sitharaman said. She cautioned tax officers against treating honest taxpayers and wilful evaders alike, adding that excessive use of enforcement powers leaves taxpayers with a negative experience.

She also emphasised that tax certainty is an economic imperative, saying it encourages voluntary compliance, improves ease of doing business and strengthens India's attractiveness as an investment destination.

Sitharaman outlines 5Rs for taxpayer-centric administration The Finance Minister unveiled the 5Rs of Responsive Tax Governance as the guiding principles for the Income Tax Department—Recognise, Respond, Redress, Reflect and Reform.

She said officials should promptly recognise taxpayer concerns, respond with clarity and empathy, resolve genuine grievances within defined timelines, analyse recurring complaints to identify systemic issues and continuously reform processes to prevent similar grievances in the future.

Sitharaman also urged the department to shift its long-term focus from "litigation management" to "litigation prevention." She said this should be achieved through timely and simple taxpayer guidance, consistent interpretation of tax laws across jurisdictions and continuous institutional learning from appellate rulings. These measures, she said, would improve tax certainty and reduce avoidable disputes.

CBDT highlights faster processing and fewer tax disputes Alongside the Finance Minister's address, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) highlighted improvements in tax administration during FY26.

CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal said the department disposed of more than 2.24 lakh appeals during the financial year, exceeding the 1.7 lakh fresh appeals filed during the same period. Nearly 6,000 departmental appeals were withdrawn following the revision of monetary thresholds for litigation, while 5.68 lakh of 6.29 lakh appeal-effect orders were disposed of, translating into a disposal rate of over 90%.