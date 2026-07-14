ITR filing 2026: Think twice before claiming fake tax deductions — You could land in prison, face penalties

Every year, many taxpayers are tempted to inflate or falsely claim deductions in their income tax returns to reduce their tax liability. This could include claiming deductions for investments that were never made, overstating medical or education expenses or submitting fabricated receipts.
While such claims may seem like an easy way to save tax, they can have serious consequences under the Income-tax Act. Depending on the nature of the default, such taxpayers may be subjected to hefty penalties, prosecution or even imprisonment in case involving willful tax evasion.
The income tax department has become increasingly data-driven and uses information from employers, banks, financial institutions and documents such as Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS to verify these claims made in tax returns every year.
Under Section 271AAD of the Income-tax Act, if during assessment or any other proceedings, the tax department finds that a taxpayer has made a false entry in their books of account or deliberately omitted an entry to reduce their tax liability, a steep penalty can follow.
In such cases, the law provides for a penalty equal to 100% of the value of the false or omitted entry, according to income tax department's website. This makes the cost of claiming fake deductions or concealing income far higher than any potential tax savings.
Meanwhile, Section 270A addresses underreporting and misreporting of income. These provisions define the circumstances under which penalties may be imposed, the rates applicable, and the safeguards available to taxpayers.
These provisions have been introduced by the income tax department to penalise taxpayers evading taxes.
When the tax authorities determine that a taxpayer has willfully attempted to evade tax through fake deductions or false claims, prosecution under Sections 276C and 277 may be initiated against the taxpayer.
Prosecution generally applies to cases of large-scale fraud or repeated non-compliance, often involving fake documents or professional intermediaries who assist in creating fake claims.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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