ITR filing 2026: What salaried employees should check in AIS and Form 26AS before submitting returns

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season for the assessment year 2026-27 begins, salaried employees are advised to review details available in their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS before submitting returns. These documents contain records of income, TDS deductions, bank interest, securities transactions, and other financial activities reported to the Income Tax Department.
For salaried individuals and non-audit cases (FY 2025-26), the deadline to file ITR is 31 July 2026, unless extended. However, if you miss this deadline, you can still file a belated return by 31 December 2026, along with a late fee.
Experts have repeatedly warned that mismatches between the information disclosed in ITR forms and the data reflected in AIS or Form 26AS could increase the chances of income tax notices and delayed returns. Here are the details that salaried employees must mandatorily check in AIS and Form 26AS before submitting their income tax returns.
When salaried taxpayers approach their chartered accountant for filing their ITR, they typically ask the person for Form 16. Apart from Form 16, other documents which you need at the time of filing the income tax return are Form 26AS and AIS. Let us understand more about these documents in detail:
Salaried taxpayers should check the following details in their AIS before filing ITR to avoid any mismatches:
If you notice any discrepancies, duplicates, or incorrect entries in your AIS, you can submit feedback on the income tax portal. The updated data then reflects in your Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) to help you file an accurate return.
Taxpayers should also verify whether the figures in AIS match with Form 16, Form 26AS, bank statements and investment records before submitting returns. An assessee can access and respond to AIS information either directly from the income-tax e-filing portal or he can also use an offline utility.
Salaried taxpayers should check the following details in their Form 26AS before filing their ITR every year:
Taxpayers should ensure that the tax credits and deductions shown in Form 26AS should match their salary slips, Form 16, bank records and other financial documents before filing returns.
Form 16 is divided into two parts, comprising Part A and Part B. You must check the following details in your Form 16:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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